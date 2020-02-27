GILLIS — Residents who own property or live within a certain distance from a proposed $3.7 billion, 625-mile-long natural gas pipeline attended an open house on Wednesday to learn more about the project.
Officials with Tellurian held the event at Gillis Elementary School to inform the public about the Permian Global Access Pipeline, a proposed 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline stretching from Pecos County, Texas, east to Gillis. Tellurian is hosting more than a dozen open house events throughout Texas and Louisiana on the pipeline, which is expected to transport at least 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily.
Pat Outtrim, Tellurian's senior vice president of government and regulatory affairs, said the pipeline will help transport natural gas from the Permian Basin — an area that includes western Texas and southeastern New Mexico — to Southwest Louisiana.
"There's a lot of demand here in Southwest Louisiana," she said. "You've got an area where you've got several industries that use natural gas."
Outtrim said property owners within a certain width of the pipeline's proposed route were notified of the open house. The event had detailed maps showing tracts of land, along with the property owner's name.
"They can see exactly if (the pipeline) crosses their property or is adjacent to their property," she said.
Sherri Tidwell, who lives in Ragley, said she supports the pipeline as long as it benefits the community. Tidwell said the proposed route doesn't appear to go through her four acres of property.
"My family owns property outside of Beaumont, and we've always had pipeline go through," she said.
Al Cormier said the pipeline isn't set to be built on his 10 acres of property in Ragley. However, he said he has problems with the project and is concerned about who will benefit from the pipeline once it's active.
"The only people that I see it helping are the people of wealth," he said. "Where's it helping the immediate people that the eminent domain was designated for?"
Cormier said he already has three pipelines on his property. He said pipeline companies should have to pay rent to the land owners.
Kenneth Jackson lives in Oakdale but has 20 acres of land on Coonie Jackson Road in Gillis. He said the pipeline is about 1,000 away from his property.
"I'm fine with it," Jackson said of the pipeline. "It doesn't affect me."
Jackson said he would do plenty of research if the pipeline was set to be built on his property.
"Would I still be able to use my land, do they buy the land, can they drill under it," he said. "There's just a lot of questions."
Tellurian will file an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission once the pipeline's route is more defined and surveys are done, Outtrim said.
According to Tellurian's website, construction could start by 2021, with the pipeline being in service by 2023.
Tellurian's planned Driftwood LNG facility is located south of Carlyss off La. 27.