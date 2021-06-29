Take the stress out of car buying

Have you noticed how few new cars are on display in local dealership lots these past few months? Thanks to pandemic auto factory shutdowns in 2020 and a shortage of auto computer chips new cars are scarce while used car prices are skyrocketing across the country.
During the pandemic, many consumers turned to online car shopping instead of in-person. While most local dealers had an online presence, thanks to the pandemic and popular Internet-only dealers, most local dealers have stepped up their game offering home delivery test drives and making the buying process available online.
Why buy a car online? One main perk of an online purchase is there is less emotion involved. It’s easier to stay detached when chatting with someone remotely. This helps you make a clear-headed purchase. Also, any discussion you have about pricing or financing generally comes through email. This means you have everything
in writing, and you can take your time to review the offer without a salesperson nearby.
BBB recommends the following tips when buying a car online:
Set a budget and get pre-qualified for a loan. Decide what you can afford. Also factor in monthly expenses that come with owning a car, including insurance, gas, and routine maintenance and repairs.
Research. What kind of car do you need: an SUV for a big family or one with great MPG? Narrow down your search with the makes and models that fit your needs.
Shop for deals. Offers for cash-back, rebates, low-interest financing options, or incentives for recent graduates, military veterans, or first responders.
Search dealers for inventory. Search local and expand it if you don’t find what you are looking for. Many online dealers feature multiple photos of the car. Compare the offerings of multiple dealers and check each dealer’s business ratings on BBB.org before you reach out to them.
Ask for a test drive. There is no substitute for seeing a car in person, looking under the hood, sitting in the driver’s seat, and making sure the engine runs smoothly. If you are considering purchasing a preowned vehicle, ask for a copy of the vehicle’s history report and have a trusted mechanic look at the engine.
Use these BBB Tips to avoid online car sales scams or anytime when making an expensive purchase online:
• Beware of a too good to be true deal. Most are scams by stealing your personal information or money by offering an expensive item at an extremely low price.
• Never wire funds or complete bank-to-bank transactions because there is no way to get your money back once it is completed. Instead, make legitimate purchases by check or credit card.
• Contact the seller by phone. If they are unusually vague about certain details of the sale or cannot confirm their location or the vehicle location, it’s most likely a scam.
• Don’t give in to pressure. Scammers try to pressure you into giving your personal info or making a down payment.
• Don’t trust a seller or buyer who says that the “transaction is guaranteed” by eBay, PayPal, Craigslist, or another online marketplace. These sites explicitly explain they cannot guarantee that people using their services are legitimate. Anyone who says otherwise is lying.
Liz Trahan is operations manager for the Better Business Bureau serving Southwest Louisiana. Contact the BBB at 337-478-6253.