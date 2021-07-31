SW La. reaping benefits of Restaurant Revitalization program

Southwest Louisiana restaurants are among 1,300 businesses in the state that received $393 million in federal grants through the Restaurant Revitalization program.
Nine of the 10 largest grants went to New Orleans-area businesses, according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge. Nationwide, $28.6 billion was set aside through the American Rescue Plan for the program to help restaurants and their employees who struggled through the coronavirus pandemic.
The newspaper said the median grant amount across Louisiana was $110,504, which means that half were for more and half for less than that amount. The average grant was $283,739.
A grant of $10 million, the largest, went to QED Hospitality in New Orleans, which is an umbrella group. Steamboat Bill’s at 1004 N. Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles got $2.9 million, the largest area grant.
Names of the other Southwest Louisiana grant recipients were made available by The Advocate, which provided a list of all state grant recipients. The U.S. Small Business Administration, which sets the rules for the grant program, told the newspaper it doesn’t comment on individual grant awards.
Here are the other Southwest Louisiana businesses that received grants and their amounts:
Fiery Crab 339 at 339 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, $1.47 million; Adriana’s Inc. of Sulphur, $1.45 million; RC Lake Charles Group at 1776 W. Prien Lake Road, $833,042; Nina P’s Café at 1600 McNeese St. in Lake Charles, $732,068; Steamboat Seafood Warehouse at 732 S. Martin Luther King Highway, $678,820.
Also, Marshland Foods at 1736 W. Prien Lake Road, $655,314; Darrell’s of Lake Charles at 119 W. College St., $637,648; Samantha LeJeune at 1016 E. Prien Lake Road, $637,193; Eight Three One Inc. of Sulphur, $632,801; Haigu Inc. of Leesville, $439,545; Hong Kong Restaurant of Sulphur, $408,116.
Also, Rido Inc. at 3522 Ryan St. in Lake Charles, $403,632; Veillon Trading Co. of Westlake, $345,230; Leesville BBQ, $343,130; Market 710 at 710 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive, $304,568; M&M Restaurant Concepts at 4310 Ryan St. in Lake Charles, $301,140; Sonic of Sulphur, $268,929; Jo’s Party House at 1930 Ethel St. in Lake Charles, $266,184.
Also, The Green House Salad Co. at 3625 Nelson Road in Lake Charles, $258,286; Vinton Hookah Lounge, $255,619; Yong Liu at Sam Houston Jones Parkway, $243,285; Bayou Games of Sulphur, $239,443; Green Heart Meals at 3830 Nelson Road in Lake Charles, $234,437; El Tapatio of Westlake, $182,434.
Also, Shoney’s of Jennings, $181,786; Powell Sonic at 1022 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, $177,483; Sub’s Shop in Jennings, $143,230; Powell Sonic in Iowa, $142,625; Martinis LLC at 2116 Ryan St. in Lake Charles, $128,940.
Also, Calla Restaurant Group at 1400 Market St., Suite 200, in Lake Charles, $125,845; Byron Landry at 740 Joe Miller Road in Lake Charles, $117,558; Park SY Corp. at 580 W. Prien Lake Road, $79,222; New Asia Buffet in DeRidder, $76,789; YaYaRee of Sulphur, $71,464; Club Hi Roller of Kinder, $69,505; Dao BiaoLin of Sulphur, $63,450.
Also, Seafood to Go at 1106 Caesars Court in Lake Charles, $62,961; Dels Fitness & Supplements at 709 Ryan St. in Lake Charles, $61,188; Christopher Clement of Lake Arthur, $60,917; MJI LLC of Sulphur, $52,518; Monya Porter of Leesville, $48,021; Christopher Williams at 2424 Rose St. in Lake Charles, $42,940; Clark’s Cookout of DeRidder, $42,195.
Also, Soleli Café of Sulphur, $28,443; Twisted Sneaux of Iowa, $26,782; Marilyn Hamilton of Kinder, $24,765; Smoking Pig BBQ at 4251 Greentree Lane in Lake Charles, $19,874;Boots Catering of DeRidder, $16,699; Cilantro’s in Kinder, $13,798; KHS Investment at 2609 Broad St. in Lake Charles, $12,576.
Also, OM SAI OM LLC at 1105 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, $8,944; Nomad Joe at 308 Crestwood St. in Lake Charles, $8,113; Carter’s Contracting at 5721 Birch St. in Lake Charles, $5,715; Chanthy Song in Westlake, $1,678.
