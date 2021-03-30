Generally, individuals relish the opportunity to remodel and redecorate. But being forced out of the house because of hurricane damage, negotiating with insurance companies and dealing with fewer selections and longer waits for products because of the pandemic’s effect on manufacturing and delivery is taking the fun out of it.
“I don’t even want to think about it,” said one Lake Charles homeowner. “I just want to get back in my house.”
A Moss Bluff working mom said she wished she could just find someone to give her credit card to so they could take care of it for her. A social media post queried “friends” for suggestions on who to help her decide what to do and where to start.
“They’re overwhelmed,” said Phyllis White of Budget Blinds. “It’s too much at one time.”
“I have to say, people are enjoying picking out new paint colors,” said Emilee Breaux of South City Paint. “But if you’re starting from scratch it might be best to begin by selecting floors and countertops. Another way to unify a home’s theme is to stick with warm or cool tones throughout the house.”
Janina Keller, Gulf Coast Floors and Home Décor, agrees that flooring and countertops are a good place to start.
“We all need guidance,” Keller said, “and we can offer that here. I understand. You want to be in your house and it’s tempting to throw something together, but it’s a thought process, and floors are something you will live with for quite some time.
Keller said customers are welcome to bring in items that demonstrate their taste or wall color selection, including paint or stain colors for cabinets.
Waterproof vinyl luxury tile is the store’s biggest seller at this time.
“There are just so many options,” she said. “For people who are afraid that vinyl might make their homes look cheap, it won’t. It comes in all price ranges. Some have aluminum oxide finishes just like a wood floor or ceramic bead finish just like a ceramic tile.”
White said window coverings generally stay up in a house for seven to 10 years. Roman shades are very popular now. People have been cooped up and want to see the outside. On the flip side of that, many have lost trees that provided shade or privacy. Sun blinds them now when they stand at the sink, making a Roman shade that can also be dropped from the top a good choice. White is putting up motorized screens.
“Take a step back,” she said. “Ask the experts. They can help you make decisions. If you have to, throw up paper shades. It could be worth it to wait on something you’ll really love for the long run.”