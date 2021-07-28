There is something out of the ordinary underfoot at the Dance Conservatory of Louisiana, a new professional-level ballet school scheduled to open in September at 1301 East McNeese St.
When owner and instructor Katelyn Chargois was planning the ideal dance studio, it made sense to consult one-time professional ballet dancer Carlos Torres about the best floor for dancers. It’s a professional sprung floor from Ground Control Floors.
“I’ve danced all over the world,” Torres said. “I broke my left foot three times. As I got older and started thinking about retiring, I began to think of ways to save other dancers.”
He devised a sprung floor system different from any other. The 24-inch on center and basket weave design means every board is offset rather than line on line.
He’s built floors for studios in Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Korea.
For Chargois, he customized the floor by adding insulation for sound abatement. He used yellow pine, which has more give than lumber such as fir.
“Materials are always important,” he said.
“Because of the hurricane, he couldn’t find the lumber he needed here when he needed it,” Chargois said. “The company drove a load here from California.
The building, owned by Team Venture, received minimal damage from the hurricanes.
“My building was just beginning at the time of the flood and thankfully, we did not get water in the space,” Chargois said. Construction continued on schedule.
The space features a 1,000-square foot studio, eight mirrors and portable ballet barres.
“We have a second, smaller dance studio and a private Pilates reformer studio,” Chargois said. “KT Construction did the build out. Basone Development Solutions completed the permitting. Austin Raines did graphics. Signs will be by Sign World.
Chargois’ training began at Lady Leah Lafargue School of Dance in Lake Charles. After joining the Lake Charles Civic Ballet, she was promoted to principal at the age of 14. She’s performed with New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht and participated in summer programs with Houston Ballet, School of American Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Kansas City Ballet.
She earned her Fine Arts in Ballet Performance degree at The University of Oklahoma. While there, she danced for Oklahoma Festival Ballet under the direction of Mary Margaret Holt as well as Contemporary Dance Oklahoma under the direction of Austin Hartel. Classical works performed include “La Bayadére,” “The Nutcracker,” “Raymonda,” “Firebird,” “Pulcinella,” and guest performing for the School of Music’s production of “Eugene Onegin.” She had the opportunity to perform an excerpt from “The Great Mass” by Uwe Scholz and “Stranglehold” by Austin Hartel at the XVIII Cita con la Danza in Benicàssim, Spain.
After graduation, she accepted a position dancing for the Tulsa Ballet. After leaving the Tulsa Ballet, she began her graduate studies at Lamar University, earning a Master of Science in Kinesiology. During this time, she also became a certified pilates instructor through Pilates Instructor Academy and completed a teacher training workshop for Graham Dance technique through the Martha Graham School.
Classes are scheduled to begin in September.