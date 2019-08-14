McNeese State University will host a workshop titled "Register in SAM" 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the SEED Center.
The workshop is sponsored by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at McNeese.
The System for Awards Management (SAM) is designed to streamline the process of conducting business with the federal government.
Small businesses can register in SAM for free and expand their customer base to include federal agencies. In this workshop, participants will receive guidance on how to complete a SAM registration.
Before attending this workshop, attendees should first obtain a DUNS number, which is required to register in SAM.
A DUNS number can be acquired at no cost and takes one to two days to process.
There is no fee for attendance. For more information, contact the LSBDC at McNeese at 475-5529 or by email lsbdc.msu@lsbdc.org. Register at lsbdc.org/msu.