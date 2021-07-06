Signage slowly returning to area businesses

Southwest Louisiana will never look the same. But there are people who are mentally cataloging every step of progress in an effort to remain positive. Every blue tarp replaced by a shingled roof, razed dilapidated building and home repair progress report from co-workers are noted. Signs of recovery include new signage – literally – that’s going up to draw attention to a favorite business that’s finally repaired, re-staffed and re-opened.
Laura McDaniel-Labove, owner of Acme Signs, a Lake Charles family owned and operated business since 1942, estimates that at least 85 percent of local businesses lost signage after Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, 2020.
“It has been just as frustrating for business owners to work through the insurance claims process as homeowners,” she said, “and when the sign is not attached to the building the insurance may not cover it.”
Signage can be expensive to replace. Prices quoted as recently as last year have changed because of an increase in the cost of materials, and signs created five, ten or more years ago definitely will be more expensive than the original cost to replace.
Many commercial business policies protect the facility, but not necessarily the exterior features. Landscaping and signs may require that business owners add riders.
“We take signage for granted, but when they’re all gone we are left wondering where to go – park, order, turn in from a busy street – when a business is open and what its hours are,” said John Berryhill, Image360. “Waymaking is a vital part of moving customers and potential customers through any given property”
Image360, in Lake Charles for the last 37 years, was recently presented with the Alliance Franchise Brands Network annual sales award, based on sales volume.
Berryhill said his business has not increased because of the demand for replacement signage.
“Businesses are just now able to spend insurance and recovery funds to get back on their feet,” he said. “Our production schedule is tight, “but we’re managing.”
Supply chains are impacting material availability in the signage industry, just as it is in the building industry.
“Most people already know lumber is hard to come by, but there is a major shortage of many raw materials including vinyl, plastics and metals as well. We had a few vendors close shop due to these shortages.”
Matthew Romero, owner of Fast Signs, which opened here six years ago, says 2021 will be the business’ best year ever.
“For the entire year, we’ve stayed at a 50 percent sales increase,” Romero said.
He and his team were ready to go as soon as the electricity came back on after Hurricane Laura.
“We thought people would immediately contact us to replace signage, but signs just weren’t the more important thing,” he said.
The increase in his business is not entirely hurricane related, he said. It is also from customers whose projects were held up because of COVID.
“Signs are extremely important,” McDaniel-Labove said. “They sell your business 24 hours a day and we’re trying to accommodate everyone’s needs.”
At times, it has been overwhelming, she admits and signs are changing with the times. Digital signage is replacing reader boards with letters that fall off. LED is replacing fluorescent lighting.
“We’ve acquired new equipment anticipating the increased workload that will better position us in the years ahead, Berryhill said.
He, Romero and McDaniel-Labove remain optimistic the area will rebound, three local business owners cataloging the area’s signs of recovery, and not just the ones that come from their businesses.
For those who have not replaced signage, here are a few tips for design. Where the sign is, matters. For example, will it need to draw the attention and be a quick read for fast-moving traffic? This can also impact the size and type of the lettering. Colors should contrast with the environment and finally and most importantly: Keep it simple. Blank space is good. Be wary of clutter and when possible, include the street number, especially handy for those seeking the business for the first time.