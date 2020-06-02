Despite circumstances, Vanessa Hardy, second-generation owner of GenSet Power Solutions, feels grateful.
"We are immensely appreciative of loyal customers who continue to support our locally owned business and keep our employees working during this pandemic," Hardy said. "We pledge to continue to strive to provide the service you have come to expect."
As Southwest Louisiana residents continue to keep themselves and their families safe from the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to be prepared for hurricane season, which began June 1.
"We want to make sure going without power is your last worry," Hardy said, "and our current promotion might just help those who have thought about installing a generator — but need a little incentive — get it done."
NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has predicted an above-normal hurricane season and 18 named storms. Storms are named when winds gust 39 miles per hour or higher. According to NOAA, six to 10 of these storms could produce hurricane winds, which are winds of 74 mile per hour or higher. Hurricane Rita, which made landfall Sept. 21, 2005, had sustained wind speeds of 170 miles per hour.
"We had a crazy storm last week," Hardy said, "with thunderstorms and reports of hail throughout the area. A tornado with over 70 mile per hour winds snapped trees from Longville to Gillis last month. We can't predict the weather, but we can prepare for it."
GenSet Power Solutions is a local, family-owned business solely committed to selling, installing, servicing and providing maintenance on Generac generators.
"Stores and online sites might sell generators," Hardy said, "but few can compete with our level of commitment when it comes to delivering the old-fashioned service that seems harder and harder to find today."
A Generac home backup generator from Genset Power Solutions senses a power outage, turns on automatically and delivers backup power to the home.
"You don't have to be home for the power to come on," Hardy said.
It will run until power returns, whether that's for a couple of hours, like many power outages are in this area or for weeks.
Thousands of homes and businesses were without power for up to two weeks after Hurricane Rita.
GenSet offers free in-home estimates for a turnkey installation, completes all necessary warranty work and can provide a maintenance contract with prices starting at $375. The annual maintenance contract includes two maintenance service visits per year (oil, filter and fluids included), an evacuation program and 24-hour customer service.
"Depending on electrical power has become a way of life," Hardy said. "Find out how we can help you get – and stay – prepared for electrical outages year round."
Call (337) 583-2184.