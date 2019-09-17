Some building and improvement projects give home and business owners plenty of time for planning and decision-making. Roof replacement, on the other hand, requires immediate action.
"It's natural not to give your roof much thought until you have a problem," said Vincent Velasquez, Vincent's Roofing, "and that's a good thing. That means your roof is doing its job."
When it comes to the roof, it's always best to have a plan in place before replacement becomes necessary.
Vincent's Roofing recommends (1) periodic roof checks, (2) understanding the difference in roofing materials and how those differences impact pricing, and (3) getting multiple bids from licensed, experienced and insured contractors.
"You don't necessarily have to crawl on the roof, although you might consider at least a yearly visit to the attic," Velasquez said. "Check for shingles that don't lie flat against the roof or an excess of shingle granules in the gutters. It's important to know when a roof was installed. Asphalt roofs generally require replacement in 20 years or so."
Because metal roofing is longer lasting and requires lower maintenance than asphalt shingles, it's becoming a popular option for residential and commercial buildings.
"Initially, it costs more than asphalt shingles," said Velasquez, "but a metal roof will last longer. It can save on energy costs. Metal roofing comes in different colors and even shapes. It's manufactured to resemble clay tiles, slate tiles or cedar shakes and it's suitable for a wide range of house styles. Most insurance companies offer discounts to customers who choose metal roofing."
Not all metal roofing materials are created equal, and this can impact cost. Gauges, finishes, design and installation differ.
Vincent Roofing VRI SS450 24-gauge panels are rated Class IV. The smaller the number, the thicker the gauge, and Class IV is the highest rating for hail impact resistance assigned by an independent testing lab.
This VRI SS450 standing seam design has interlocking panels, which run from the roof's ridge to the eave. This helps even the lowest pitched roof shed water faster. Fasteners are completely concealed and protected when the metal roof is installed correctly, another benefit of VRI SS450.
However, a metal roof is only as good as its installer.
"Most roofing companies are experienced with installing asphalt shingles," Velasquez pointed out. "Metal roof installation can require special skills and experience."
Vincent's Roofing roll forms its own VRI SS450 panels on site. This allows them to craft each piece to match the roofline – exactly -- and helps control waste as well as any delay in waiting on a manufacturer for delivery.
Plus, Vincent's Roofing metal roofs are backed with a five-year installation warranty and a 20-year manufacturer's warranty.
Choose your roofing contractor wisely, before it is time for a new roof.
"Contractors should always be properly insured and obtain the right building permits," said Velasquez. "I would advise getting more than one bid, and of course I would appreciate the opportunity to bid on your project."
Other suggestions from Velasquez include driving by homes and businesses where a potential contractor has completed work, asking for references and calling those references. Remember, installing any material improperly could void a manufacturer's warranty.
Vincent's Roofing has been installing residential and commercial asphalt, metal, clay, concrete and slate roofing as well as single ply, torch down and built-up roofing in Southwest Louisiana for almost 25 years. Two years ago, the Texas-based company opened its Lake Charles office.
Vincent's Roofing also offers gutter, gutter guard and screen installations, window, siding and sheet metal installation, sheet metal construction and painting.
"I am thankful to the Southwest Louisiana business and homeowners who have trusted us with their roofing projects," Velasquez said. "However, I never want to grow so large so fast that I spread myself too thin. My focus is on putting experienced and knowledgeable people in place who understand the importance of customer satisfaction and our slogan continues to be, ‘Big enough to serve you, but small enough to care."
For more information about Vincent's Roofing, or to schedule a meeting to obtain a quote, call 337-437-7611 today.