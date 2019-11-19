Every year it happens. You get a holiday gift or greeting card personalized with a photograph, and you tell yourself, "I'm going to do that next year."
Next year is here and now's the time to visit PhotoTek of Lake Charles to have plenty of time to design, address and mail yours.
"We have local families who have made it their tradition to visit us for greeting cards since we opened our doors in 1985," said PhotoTek Owner Paula Stebbins. "We've watched children grow up and start their own holiday greeting card tradition."
A PhotoTek card or gift personalized with a photograph not only delights the person who receives it. The giver also helps preserve the family's history for generations.
Phone images are popular for holiday greeting cards, as well as family sittings photographed by a professional photographer.
Tumbling into the holidays
New at PhotoTek and especially for the holidays, are insulated white and chrome tumblers in two different sizes. These can be personalized with graphics, initials and/or photographs of children or pets. Of course, just about anything can be personalized with a photograph for holiday gift giving. Popular selections are magnets, luggage tags, calendars, water bottles, mouse pads, blankets, coasters and more.
Another great gift idea is printing and reproducing children and grandchildren's artwork for sharing. PhotoTek can scan almost any sized art work. The image can be used on holiday greeting cards, be framed or be reproduced to resemble an oil painting on canvas.
Expecting family? Be ready in a way they'll always remember.
PhotoTek can transfer still and moving images of just about any kind, to easy-to-store computer discs. Imagine the delight of family members when you create a show of family photos from previous generations to current times that can be viewed on any screen. Gift each guest with a copy of the show.
It shouldn't take a late night visit from a supernatural spirit to help you remember Christmases past or share the gift of joy. That's what photographs and DVDs are for. Don't let another holiday season come and go without getting your PhotoTek holiday greeting card or gift.
To find out more and register for the cyanotype class, call PhotoTek at (337) 474-2213. Follow PhotoTek of Lake Charles on Facebook. See the full slate of products and order online at phototekdesigncenter.com. Visit PhotoTek at 4430 Nelson Road M-F, 8:30-5:30. Drive through, drop-off and pick-up window available.