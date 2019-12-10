With the recent merger of another Louisiana-based bank with an out-of-state mega bank, there are now even fewer community banks in our region. Bank mergers are just another example of what is happening nationwide making independent banks a rare thing everywhere.
Not so fast — Merchants & Farmers Bank is still here to provide people and businesses in our community with the personalized, friendly service that most big banks cannot match.
With a full line of banking products and services, Merchants & Farmers offers you everything you need close to home.
"We have been in business for more than 90 years," said Ken Hughes, CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank, "and we're more dedicated than ever to meeting the financial needs of our community. We are proud to be one of Louisiana's oldest hometown banks."
As a community bank, Merchants & Farmers offers a number of advantages over big banks. Larger banks often have rigid systems and processes, which can make them hard to work with and less focused on customer service.
"Customers often tell us that one of the best things about our bank is the personalized service," said Shawn Camara, Market President at Merchants & Farmers. "Local people enjoy doing business with someone who actually knows them and truly cares about their banking needs and their business' overall well-being."
Another significant advantage that independent banks offer is that loans can often be approved quickly. Most big banks have a long, drawn-out process that involves people from out of state or from farther up the corporate ladder, which means that it can take weeks to get a loan approved.
One Merchants & Farmers Bank customer pointed this out clearly when he said, "When my loan was approved on the same day I applied, I knew that I'd never bank anywhere else than Merchants & Farmers."
Hometown banks like Merchants & Farmers are a strong part of both the community and the local economy, though the same can't always be said of big banks. Merchants & Farmers Bank gives back to the community by sponsoring local events and working closely with area businesses to help them succeed.
As one longtime Merchants & Farmers Bank customer said, "I appreciate that Merchants & Farmers' employees and leadership are involved in our community. It shows that they care about more than just making money."
The fact is that independent banks like Merchants & Farmers combine the best of both worlds — they combine the latest technology and the banking products of big banks with the friendly, hands-on attention of a hometown bank.
Perhaps it was best said by a customer who has banked at Merchants & Farmers Bank for more than 35 years when she told us, "I have actually encouraged my adult children to switch over to Merchants & Farmers. It matters to me and my family that we can get all the banking services we need from people who we know and a local bank that we trust."
To learn more about everything that Merchants & Farmers Bank has to offer, stop by any of its Lake Charles, Sulphur and Vinton locations or visit its website at merchantsandfarmers.com.