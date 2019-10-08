No other paint store in this area can match the experience and depth of supplies available at South City Paint & Supply. The doors to this locally owned and family operated business opened for the first time in 1961. Owner/operators and employees have about 175 years combined experience. That experience, the service and the number of supplies available make a visit to this paint store dramatically different from a visit to others.
Painting is a popular D-I-Y because few home improvement endeavors rival the impact of a fresh coat of paint for the price. On the other hand, a botched job can bring tears. Most people can handle the job on their own, if they correctly prep, use the right tools and the right products, according to South City Paint owner Emelie Breaux. South City Paints can help.
"When I first got into this business, there wasn't the range in colors or paints for specific applications like we have now," said Breaux.
Paints, like many products, have evolved through the years.
"It can be hard to single out the one color, brand or finish that's right for a room when there are so many to choose from," Charles Cart said."
Customers bring in fabrics, flooring and other items to help choose the colors sure to please. Breaux warned against being influenced by trending colors or colors of the year.
"Choose a color you're sure to love for years to come," she said.
South City Paint & Supply keeps paint colors on record, making it easy for customers and professional painters to come back in for a quart to touch up the job or add the color to additional rooms at a later date.
Weekend do-it-yourselfers and talented decorators are not the only folks who appreciate the paint, color and decorating experts at South City Paint & Supply.
Commercial and industrial professionals rely on South City Paint for specialized paint and supplies, as well, and delivery for certain jobs is available.
The South City Paint & Supply difference
Walk in to South City Paint & Supply and someone will immediately assist you. Ask a question. You'll get a straight answer. Want to match an existing stain, paint your stained cabinets sage green or white-wash your ranch style brick house? South City Paint can help.
"Never buy more paint than you need, but consider investing in quality paint," said Breaux. "It covers better, and in the long run, it could save money by creating a more satisfactory finish and requiring less coats."
Other tips from Breaux: Buy the best applicator you can afford, and buy small samples of several colors. Test those colors on walls or poster board in different light and live with them for a while. Then choose.
With cooler weather on its way, now is the perfect time to tackle a new paint job, seal, stain or repaint, and the coolest folks, by far, to trust for direction and supplies for your fall freshen up is South City Paint. & Supply.