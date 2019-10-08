BenMoore 2019 Color Trends.png

Here are Benjamin Moore’s 2019 trending colors.

No other paint store in this area can match the experience and depth of supplies available at South City Paint & Supply. The doors to this locally owned and family operated business opened for the first time in 1961. Owner/operators and employees have about 175 years combined experience. That experience, the service and the number of supplies available make a visit to this paint store dramatically different from a visit to others.

Painting is a popular D-I-Y because few home improvement endeavors rival the impact of a fresh coat of paint for the price. On the other hand, a botched job can bring tears. Most people can handle the job on their own, if they correctly prep, use the right tools and the right products, according to South City Paint owner Emelie Breaux. South City Paints can help.

Kirkman location.jpg

2716 Kirkman Street — one of two South City Paint & Supply Lake Charles locations.
Kirkman staff.jpg
Buy Now

Kirkman Street location staff: James Soileau, Cindy Manuel and Dan Martzen. Not shown is Kory Kyle, Jim Kingham and Lori Martzahn.

"When I first got into this business, there wasn't the range in colors or paints for specific applications like we have now," said Breaux.

Paints, like many products, have evolved through the years.

"It can be hard to single out the one color, brand or finish that's right for a room when there are so many to choose from," Charles Cart said."

Customers bring in fabrics, flooring and other items to help choose the colors sure to please. Breaux warned against being influenced by trending colors or colors of the year.

"Choose a color you're sure to love for years to come," she said.

South City Paint & Supply keeps paint colors on record, making it easy for customers and professional painters to come back in for a quart to touch up the job or add the color to additional rooms at a later date.

Weekend do-it-yourselfers and talented decorators are not the only folks who appreciate the paint, color and decorating experts at South City Paint & Supply.

sale street location .jpg
Buy Now

1851 W. Sale Road — one of two South City Paint & Supply Lake Charles locations.
Sale staff.jpg
Buy Now

Sale Road location staff: Russell Richard, Emelie Breaux and Charles Cart. Not shown is Eric Matzahn, Breaux’s grandson.

Commercial and industrial professionals rely on South City Paint for specialized paint and supplies, as well, and delivery for certain jobs is available.

The South City Paint  & Supply difference

Walk in to South City Paint & Supply and someone will immediately assist you. Ask a question. You'll get a straight answer. Want to match an existing stain, paint your stained cabinets sage green or white-wash your ranch style brick house? South City Paint can help.

"Never buy more paint than you need, but consider investing in quality paint," said Breaux. "It covers better, and in the long run, it could save money by creating a more satisfactory finish and requiring less coats."

Other tips from Breaux: Buy the best applicator you can afford, and buy small samples of several colors. Test those colors on walls or poster board in different light and live with them for a while. Then choose.

With cooler weather on its way, now is the perfect time to tackle a new paint job, seal, stain or repaint, and the coolest folks, by far, to trust for direction and supplies for your fall freshen up is South City Paint. & Supply.

More from this section

Shop Local: La Belle Maison

+6
Shop Local: La Belle Maison

One Lake Charles store is making a name for itself with its approach to meeting the needs of a diverse customer base. Merchandise is offered in a wide range of prices, designs and colors.

Frances Fitz-Gerald Jewelry, Antiques and Estate Sale Services

+7
Frances Fitz-Gerald Jewelry, Antiques and Estate Sale Services

Discover what speaks to your soul at Frances Fitz-Gerald Jewelry, Antiques and Estate Sales. The shop is located at 1830 Ryan St. in Lake Charles. Don't let the metal building storefront fool you. It's big and it's full of antiques that have stood the test of time, gemstones that shimmer, th…

We’ve got you covered

+5
We’ve got you covered

Some building and improvement projects give home and business owners plenty of time for planning and decision-making. Roof replacement, on the other hand, requires immediate action.

How do the generations want to bank?

+6
How do the generations want to bank?

Many of the changes happening in banking today have been designed to embrace the Millennial generation. However, two-thirds of all banking deposits in the U.S. are held by the Greatest Generation/Silent Generation and Baby Boomers. And things are expected to remain that way until 2030, accor…

Why banking with us is better for you

+5
Why banking with us is better for you

Eleanor Roosevelt is known for many of her sayings, for example: "Today is the oldest you've ever been, and the youngest you'll ever be again," and, "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."