You might be 55 or older if you're wearing cheaters to read this, you know what a cassette tape is and your plans for today include a visit to S&M Family Outlet, 3622 Ryan St. Today is the first Tuesday of the month, the day seniors save an additional 20 percent off already deeply discounted merchandise at S&M.
"We've put out our first shipment of fall clothing for men, women and children," said Steve Stoma, store owner. "I think the longer, light-weight jackets, shirts and blouses and the shipment of matching separates will please our women shoppers. If you're a loyal customer, you know the drill. Prices of our new arrivals are at least half of what boutiques and department stores charge for the same brand name quality merchandise. If you're 55 or older, you get an additional 20 percent off at the register when you shop the first Tuesday of the month."
Summer merchandise has been further reduced, according to Stoma. However, no matter how low merchandise is priced, seniors can still save an additional 20 percent at the register when they shop the first Tuesday of the month.
"I think our most noteworthy new arrivals are the men's and children's shoes," Stoma said. "We've never had so many well-known brand name athletic shoes to choose from. Of course, we're still offering our women's shoe special. Buy one pair, and — I don't say ‘at full price' because all our merchandise is discounted — you can get two pairs for free."
New this year at S&M and in time for school shopping: A great selection of backpacks, socks and uniforms.
If you've never visited S&M Family Outlet – or you've just turned 55 and look forward to your first senior saving event – here's what to expect: Wall-to-wall savings on popular, in-season men's, women's and children's clothing and shoes. S&M also offers discounted home décor such as classic Tiffany-style lamps and modern trending floor lamps great for the dorm room or the living room. Find a smattering of interior and patio furniture, plenty of thick, cotton, quality linens, costume jewelry, sunglasses and gifts.
Don't look at the tag only. Check out the yellow signs, too. Some advertise, "New Arrivals." Others may advertise, "An additional 50 percent off or other markdowns shoppers will get at the register."
What kind of savings should you expect — exactly? Even the hole-riddled faded skinny jeans from a swanky Los Angeles designer are marked down fifty percent. So is a pair of upscale brand jeans that would sell at a local department store for $50 bucks or more. S&M Family Outlet has those same jeans for only $24.99, unless you're a senior and you get yours today. In that case, you'll pay only $19.99.
A pair of "slimming" summer capris were originally priced $64. At S&M, they were marked half off, $32, as soon as they hit the floor. Because capris are considered summer merchandise, Jan and the gang have marked them down again to $17. Seniors will get an additional 20 percent off at the register, making the total purchase price before tax, $13.60.
What you won't see when you shop today are yellow signs advertising 20 percent off for seniors on the first of every month. You'll have to tell the person at the register if you qualify. (Don't worry, you won't have to divulge your age if you'd rather not.)
How does S&M Family Outlet manage to offer such remarkable savings and remain in business — now for 62 years?
Storeowner Steve Stoma finds the best deals from across the U.S. on factory overstocks, closeouts, TV shopping networks and catalog buyouts.
Ironically, the increasing popularity of online shopping, which has been the bane of some brick and mortar businesses, benefits S&M. When online purchases or gifts are returned because the item wasn't the color expected, fit too snug or was way too large, getting those items back in the system in a time- and cost-effective way is often impossible. Companies load up shipping containers of assorted merchandise that's never been used. S & M Family Outlet is able to buy this merchandise at huge discounts and pass the savings to customers.
S&M Family Outlet is a family owned and operated business born of necessity. Joe Stoma, Steve's father, started the business with his nephew, Alex Malfous. Born in 1925, one of ten siblings, a child of The Great Depression and a WWII Veteran, Joe understood the meaning of hard work.
"Back when my dad started this business, families needed to make every dollar count," Steve said. "That included our family. Our family continues to serve such families."
If you're old enough to remember life before the Internet, the cell phone, streaming, selfies, Facetime and skinny jeans, you're old enough to save more today at S&M Family Outlet. And if you have no idea what an eight-track tape is, and could not care less, don't despair. You can still save by clipping the coupon on the next page.
Find out why the S&M Family Outlet slogan is, "More style. Less money." Sign up for S&M Family Outlet coupons, VIP offers, to be among the first to find out about new arrivals and much more by going to sandmfamilyoutletstx.com or follow the link on Facebook. To start receiving weekly coupons via text, sign up by texting sandm to 797979.
Call the S&M store nearest you to find out more: Port Arthur, (409) 729-0006, Beaumont, (409) 898-8878, and Lake Charles, (337) 478-1300.