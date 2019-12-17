Boot Bonanza.png

Boot Bonanza S&M has shoes and boots for men, women and children, including this array of women’s boots.
20191212_132734.jpg
Buy Now

Brrrrr-busting deals Find coats for the entire family at S&M Family outlet, including heavy duty work coats, dress coats, classic motorcycle leather jackets, wraps, puffer jackets, faux furs, wool coats and more.
20191211_105129.jpg
Buy Now

Classic Christmas pajamas at a dreamy price point.
20191212_133057.jpg
Buy Now

Brrrrr-busting deals Find coats for the entire family at S&M Family outlet, including heavy duty work coats, dress coats, classic motorcycle leather jackets, wraps, puffer jackets, faux furs, wool coats and more.

The Weather Channel is forecasting some brrrrr-ey low temps. Bundle up in style for less. S&M Family Outlet has coats for the whole family and women's boots priced so low, it will warm the cockles of the savvy shopper's heart.

"Just about everything in the store is marked down 50 to 90 percent to get people in the doors and to move inventory out before the end of the year," said Steve Stoma, store owner. "We've got heavy duty work coats, traditional styled dress coats and classic motorcycle leather jackets for men that start at $29.99. In the women's department we've got wraps, lightweight sweaters, puffer jackets, sporty coats, faux furs, car or walker length coats and double and single breasted wool coats."

A tailored wool blend coat by a famous, high quality maker that originally sold for $150 will be marked down to $35.50 during this special promotion. (Don't look for a Santa suit per se at S&M, but when the American Press visited the store, they did have a few large red suit coats for men and a Mrs. Santa sleep jumper.)

Want a new coat or two, but need to make room in the closet? Want to give to those who need it most? Consider donating new and gently used coats to the Kiwanis Club Coats for Kids drive.

Women's boots come in ankle, mid-calf, knee-high and over-the-knee length casual, dress, comfortable and extra toasty styles. Boot heels are wedge, flat, square, kitten, and even "blinged." Colors and materials are also varied. One customer grabbed a pair from a well-known maker of comfortable casual and walking shoes for $20.

Tick-tock

Are you a last minute shopper hoping to find something for everyone on your list in a single stop? Looking for a way to s-t-r-e-t-c-h what you have to spend? Need to impress someone with an upscale brand, but want to pay a bargain store price? S&M Family Outlet is the place to shop.

"Our scented candles are from a designer who was associated with a home shopping show until recently," Stoma said. "They're only $5.99 or 3 for $15."

20191211_104955.jpg
Buy Now

If you’re looking for an affordable way to gift friends this Christmas, stop off at S&M Family Outlet and pick up three candles for $15. You’ll be as impressed by the smell as you are by candles that cost four times as much.

Popular items going fast include essential oil diffusers, zippered vests and flannel shirts for men and women, darling hats and jackets for the little ones, cozy throws, stylish wraps, unique and practical stocking stuffers and cashmere and silk Pashminas scarves large enough to not only be used around the neck but also to drape around the shoulders. The price? Only $5.98.

20191211_103847.jpg
Buy Now

Add a little comfort and joy to your home this holiday season with a luxurious throw from the inventor and entrepreneur known for the Miracle Mop and appearances on a home shopping channel.

Visit S&M Family Outlet and find a luxurious silvery gray velour boutique robe for mom for $10. (Yes, only $10 but don't tell her because she'll think you spent at least five times that amount.) Get a popular brand name flannel shirt for dad for $20. (This particular brand sold in a major department store for $80, originally.)

S&M Family Outlet also has toys for children and grandchildren, including the four-legged variety. Plan now to sit around the fire pit for the holidays sipping hot cocoa or cider wassail. S&M Family Outlet has fire pits and a few patio furnishings to choose from.

Think these prices are too good to be true? Visit the S&M Family Outlet store nearest you today to experience how to bundle up and give more this Christmas – for less.

Sign up for coupons and VIP offers at sandmfamilyoutletstx.com. Call the store nearest you to find out more: Lake Charles, (337) 478-1300, Port Arthur, (409) 729-0006 and Beaumont, (409) 898-8878.

More from this section

There’s still a local independent bank you can trust

  • Updated
+6
There’s still a local independent bank you can trust

With the recent merger of another Louisiana-based bank with an out-of-state mega bank, there are now even fewer community banks in our region. Bank mergers are just another example of what is happening nationwide making independent banks a rare thing everywhere.

This Christmas, make it personal

+6
This Christmas, make it personal

Every year it happens. You get a holiday gift or greeting card personalized with a photograph, and you tell yourself, "I'm going to do that next year."

Connie's Menswear: Shopping made simple

+5
Connie's Menswear: Shopping made simple

Busy professionals who don't have the time or inclination to shop…men who understand the importance of making a great, lasting impression…and the women who love them rely on Connie's Menswear.

It’s super-savings-for-seniors Tuesday

+9
It’s super-savings-for-seniors Tuesday

Today is the first Tuesday in November. It's the day seniors 55 and older receive an additional 20 percent off already deeply discounted merchandise at S&M Family Outlet until doors close at 6 p.m. Plus, the timing for Tuesday Senior Savings Day couldn't be better.