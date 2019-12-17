The Weather Channel is forecasting some brrrrr-ey low temps. Bundle up in style for less. S&M Family Outlet has coats for the whole family and women's boots priced so low, it will warm the cockles of the savvy shopper's heart.
"Just about everything in the store is marked down 50 to 90 percent to get people in the doors and to move inventory out before the end of the year," said Steve Stoma, store owner. "We've got heavy duty work coats, traditional styled dress coats and classic motorcycle leather jackets for men that start at $29.99. In the women's department we've got wraps, lightweight sweaters, puffer jackets, sporty coats, faux furs, car or walker length coats and double and single breasted wool coats."
A tailored wool blend coat by a famous, high quality maker that originally sold for $150 will be marked down to $35.50 during this special promotion. (Don't look for a Santa suit per se at S&M, but when the American Press visited the store, they did have a few large red suit coats for men and a Mrs. Santa sleep jumper.)
Want a new coat or two, but need to make room in the closet? Want to give to those who need it most? Consider donating new and gently used coats to the Kiwanis Club Coats for Kids drive.
Women's boots come in ankle, mid-calf, knee-high and over-the-knee length casual, dress, comfortable and extra toasty styles. Boot heels are wedge, flat, square, kitten, and even "blinged." Colors and materials are also varied. One customer grabbed a pair from a well-known maker of comfortable casual and walking shoes for $20.
Tick-tock
Are you a last minute shopper hoping to find something for everyone on your list in a single stop? Looking for a way to s-t-r-e-t-c-h what you have to spend? Need to impress someone with an upscale brand, but want to pay a bargain store price? S&M Family Outlet is the place to shop.
"Our scented candles are from a designer who was associated with a home shopping show until recently," Stoma said. "They're only $5.99 or 3 for $15."
Popular items going fast include essential oil diffusers, zippered vests and flannel shirts for men and women, darling hats and jackets for the little ones, cozy throws, stylish wraps, unique and practical stocking stuffers and cashmere and silk Pashminas scarves large enough to not only be used around the neck but also to drape around the shoulders. The price? Only $5.98.
Visit S&M Family Outlet and find a luxurious silvery gray velour boutique robe for mom for $10. (Yes, only $10 but don't tell her because she'll think you spent at least five times that amount.) Get a popular brand name flannel shirt for dad for $20. (This particular brand sold in a major department store for $80, originally.)
S&M Family Outlet also has toys for children and grandchildren, including the four-legged variety. Plan now to sit around the fire pit for the holidays sipping hot cocoa or cider wassail. S&M Family Outlet has fire pits and a few patio furnishings to choose from.
Think these prices are too good to be true? Visit the S&M Family Outlet store nearest you today to experience how to bundle up and give more this Christmas – for less.
Sign up for coupons and VIP offers at sandmfamilyoutletstx.com. Call the store nearest you to find out more: Lake Charles, (337) 478-1300, Port Arthur, (409) 729-0006 and Beaumont, (409) 898-8878.