Kenny Fuselier & Co. offers much more than flooring. Have you seen their countertop surface samples?
Lucy Fuselier, Owner

When it's time to remodel, build or spruce up a single room, plan a visit to Kenny Fuselier & Co., the locally owned and operated store that offers customers all of the  following:

Plenty of flooring to choose from in a range of prices

 A team with over 100 years combined experience to discuss the pros and cons of each type of flooring in each price range

 Tile galore for flooring, backsplashes, bathroom walls and shower walls

Just in last week: Samples of the latest tile for kitchen and bath from a vendor who imports traditional to trending products from Spain and Italy.

 Granite and other natural stone countertops for kitchen and bath

 Shower design and installation

 Window treatments

 Awnings

 Wall paper

 A decorating resource room packed with books that feature hundreds of sisal, striped, grass cloth, whimsical, floral, patterned, demure, bold and textured wallpaper and window treatment, as well as a myriad of materials to fashion Roman shades, shutters, blinds, and drapes.

 Carpet, area rugs and carpets cut and finished to size

 Experienced installers

 Locally-owned and family-operated for over 30 years

Explore the wallpaper books. Choose a bold pattern for a powder room or a single accent wall.

"We believe our success is the result of sticking to a simple philosophy," said Lucy Fuselier. "We make the products our customers want available at a range of price points. We make the customer happy, and we earn their trust."

Bring samples of paint colors, stains and other products to Kenny Fuselier & Co. to match up with wood, vinyl, laminate, engineered wood, carpet, tile, wallpaper, window coverings and other products. Buy shutters and awnings to mitigate heat of summer sun.

Fuselier said she realizes customers can buy from anywhere, including the Internet. However, she does believe buying locally strengthens the local economy, and when purchasing something such as flooring, countertops and window treatments, customers benefit from seeing samples of the actual product and being able to see those samples mixed and matched with paint, stains, countertop, floors, fabric, etc.

"It's also best to work with knowledgeable, experienced professionals you can trust to tell you how products have performed in the past and how products should be installed," Fuselier said. "A product is only as good as its installation."

She suggests an initial visit to find out what's available, especially for those who have not visited a floor and decorating showroom in some time. Fuselier & Co. gets new material samples in throughout the year. Friday the store received new glass, distressed, penny-round, raised octagon, large square and rectangles and other samples of tile imported from Spain and Italy.

"Today's products are easier to clean andw install than ever. Choose from carpet, vinyl, laminate, solid wood, engineered wood with solid wood surfaces, natural tile, porcelain tile or ceramic tile. Find tile products for outdoor installation for around the pool or the outdoor living area. Do not be swayed by trends. Do make sure you understand information about price, installation, care and warranty," she advised.

In the area of window treatments, much has changed. Brilliant new wireless operating systems make it possible to control window treatments for a smartphone or remote control.

"We have a great fabric selection for shades, and some may be more affordable than you think," Fuselier said, especially for a custom product. No matter your budget, you owe it to yourself to see our products and our prices, and talk to our team. If you are about to embark on a major project, you owe it to yourself to see a Kenny Fuselier & Co. bid. I would appreciate the opportunity to earn your business."

Call (337) 478-6700 to find out more.

