For most of us, there was a moment in high school when our moms or dads sat with us at the kitchen table to explain how a checking account works, or maybe a home economics teacher shared a lesson on the basics of household money management.
However, money management today is more complicated than that kitchen table lesson. More young people are entering the workforce with very limited financial literacy, meaning they lack effective money management, budgeting, and investing skills.
And the goal of this training? Financial stability.
Merchants & Farmers Bank recognizes it can play a part in preparing high school students for their financial futures. In cooperation with Everfi, a national organization that has developed a money management curriculum for students, Merchants & Farmers is offering its own financial literacy program, M3: Modern Money Management, to high school classrooms in Calcasieu and Vernon parishes.
"We're empowering educators to bring real-world learning into the classroom and equip students with the skills they need for successful money management," says Merchants & Farmers City President Shawn Camara.
As a partner in this mission, Merchants & Farmers brings Everfi's online teaching materials to classrooms at no charge and makes its banking professionals available to the classroom for special presentations.
"The value of this program is tremendous," explains Merchants & Farmers Risk Management VP Diane Mueller, "because teachers often do not have the time or materials to produce such training on their own."
"Plus, this is an award-winning platform that has brought engaging, interactive lessons to more than 5,000 schools across the nation."
"It features the most current, new-media components including 3D simulations, messaging tools, interactive animations/gaming, high definition video and adaptive-pathing--changing the experience to match the students' needs. The class instructor has access to progress and reporting data and other helpful tools to assist with student tracking and follow-up," Mueller explains.
Program segments include Banking Basics, Income and Employment, Budgeting, Consumer Skills, Managing Credit and Debt, Financing Higher Education and Insurance.
"We saw this as an important investment for business and industry as our youth enter the workforce," adds Camara, "but it's a critical skill-set for individuals, families, and the future of our community."
If you are a principal, teacher, or interested parent, please contact Diane Mueller at dmueller@merchantsandfarmers.com or 337-503-9979.