The life and passing of Mike Harmison, CEO and president of Lakeside Bank, has impacted all who knew him, especially Lakeside Bank co-workers, staff and board of directors, according to Justin Holt, Lakeside Bank Executive Vice President.
"I am so grateful to have known him," Holt said. "Those rolling "Ls" in our logo have come to mean something more than Lakeside. They remind me of Mike's legacy. He was the definition of a well-respected community banker with integrity second to none."
Holt has more than 16 years in the financial field, and was recently named Southwest Region Director for the Louisiana Banking Association. He is a McNeese State University graduate. He completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School of Business.
"Mike hand-picked the team that's here, and we're honored to continue building the foundation he put in place for one of the fastest growing banks in the region," Holt said. "He positioned Lakeside for continued success and stability."
Holt has been at Lakeside for two years. He announced that Roy Rafferty would be stepping into the role of Lakeside Bank CEO beginning March 1. Rafferty was the longtime President and CEO of Cameron State Bank.
"Roy Rafferty took that bank from a cease and desist order — regulators were getting ready to shut it down — with about $60 million in assets to almost $800 million. Roy and Mike did that. Mike worked for Roy for about 20 years when they were at Cameron State Bank," Holt said.
Holt also announced the addition of Aaron LeBoeuf and Mike Moore to the lending team.
LeBoeuf has been named Senior Vice President at Lakeside. Originally from Sulphur, he earned a degree in Business Management from McNeese State University. He completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU and the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. LeBoeuf brings 17 years of banking experience to his new position and has an extensive background in commercial, residential and consumer lending.
Moore has been named Market Development Officer/Vice President of Lending at Lakeside. He is originally from Orange, Texas, but has called Southwest Louisiana home for 30 years. Moore has over 25 years of business development experience.
LeBoeuf will be working at Lakeside's Nelson Road location in Lake Charles and Moore will be working at the bank's Sulphur location.
When Lakeside Bank opened its doors it had the distinction of being the only bank in the United States granted a de novo charter. It was after the 2008 Great Recession. The Feds had tightened up restrictions, and the success of Lakeside shows their trust was not misplaced. Lakeside Bank has posted increased assets, deposits and gross loans again for 2019, as it has in previous years.
This continued growth and financial stability demonstrates the soundness of management practices and commitment to providing the highest quality local banking services for the community, Holt said.
"We are truly a community bank with the interest of local business owners, and individuals at heart," he said. "Unlike large banks that are closing branches, Lakeside has grown and continues to do so. I believe that growth is vital to the local economy because every penny is invested locally. That's not true at the bigger banks that aren't based here. We're the David. They're the Goliath. No one can compete with Lakeside's ability to make decisions quickly because the decision makers are right here at home. We thrive when you thrive. Every choice we make, the community is directly impacted. Like Mike said, it's a responsibility we willingly accept because this is our home too."
To find out more about any of Lakeside's services, call (337) 474-3766 or visit www.mylksb.bank.