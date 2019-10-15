Before putting out the pumpkins, shining the silver or wrestling the Christmas tree down from the attic, take a good look around. If it's time for new flooring, window coverings, wallpaper, backsplash or shower/tub surround, head to Kenny Fuselier & Company. Get the foundation in order. Then decorate for the holidays.
Kenny Fuselier & Company has been satisfying its Southwest Louisiana customers for over 30 years. Now they have even more to choose from.
"We've added granite, marble and quartz kitchen and bath countertops, making it more convenient for our customers to get everything they need under one roof," said Lucy Fuselier.
One thing that sets this store apart from other flooring stores is the wallpaper, companion fabrics and window coverings work room.
"Wallpaper is making a comeback," said Chelsea Brennan, local decorator. "I often suggest clients use a bold, interesting pattern on a single wall — the wall behind the sofa or headboard — or in a single, small space. The powder room is perfect. The place I go to find the perfect wallpaper is Kenny Fuselier & Company. I don't know of another local place with so many samples to choose from."
From Arabesque to zebra print and everything in between
When Kenny Fuselier & Company first began its business carpet was king. Guess what? It's making a comeback thanks to the latest technology that allows carpet manufacturers to create never-before-seen patterns, interesting textures and even waterproof carpet.
Not interested in wall-to-wall carpet, but need the right rug to pull a space together? Kenny Fuselier & Company will help customers build their own rug in any size, shape or combination.
Visit now to get the best pricing – ever – on in-stock area rugs. Hurry. They're going fast.
Vinyl plank continues to be a best seller at Kenny Fuselier & Company. One brand, now available, is so durable it can be used in commercial or residential applications. It looks like hardwood and can be glued down, click locked or installed loose. It's antimicrobial and scratch and slip resistant and comes in a broad assortment of colors to accommodate your next design project.
Do it yourself. Or trust the expert installation crews at Kenny Fuselier & Company.
"Purchasing a good quality product that's designed to last won't make a bit of difference if the product isn't installed correctly," Fuselier said.
If any product has been designed just for Southwest Louisiana homes, it would have to be the collection of "coastal" waterproof, engineered flooring at Kenny Fuselier & Company. Choose from five product lines that include tri-color patterns, tiles, exotic species and traditional styles.
If tile -- natural, porcelain or ceramic -- is what you're after, for the floor, walls, backsplash, tub or shower surround, you're sure to find plenty of colors, styles and materials to choose from in the Kenny Fuselier & Company showroom.
Finally, don't forget that a quality-dressed window can make or break a room's aesthetic. When most people think of Kenny Fuselier & Company they think of flooring. However, this locally owned and operated business has been selling window treatments just as long as they've been selling flooring. Even motorized window coverings are available.
"I have found that new home owners plan and budget for flooring, countertop material and wallpaper, but forget to plan and budget for window coverings," Fuselier said. "When you choose right and choose quality the first time, these window coverings will last, and will be functional and timeless."
Kenny Fuselier & Company offers roller and solar shades, woven woods, shutters, vertical blinds, wood blinds and metal blinds.
Kenny Fuselier & Co. sells and installs flooring and window treatments in homes, churches, businesses, mobile homes, boats and motor homes.
"We like to leave customers happy," Fuselier said, because that grows our business."
Kenny Fuselier & Company hours are 8-5, Monday-Friday and after hours by appointment. Call (337) 478-6700 to find out more.