Today is the first Tuesday in November. It's the day seniors 55 and older receive an additional 20 percent off already deeply discounted merchandise at S&M Family Outlet until doors close at 6 p.m. Plus, the timing for Tuesday Senior Savings Day couldn't be better.
"The older I get, the more I enjoy spending quality time with friends and family during the holidays," said S&M Stores Owner Steve Stoma. "Some of our customers feel the same way. They want their Christmas shopping out of the way, to have their houses decorated and to have gifts wrapped and under the tree before they start cooking the Thanksgiving meal."
Another reason to shop today is the wide selection of fall clothing and shoes for the whole family; sensational stocking stuffers including a few to meet the needs of seniors such as fashionable "cheaters" and tweezers with LED lighting; great gifts and super duper large rolls of wrapping paper; Christmas pajamas for all and tutus for toddlers; light weight sweaters and vests to heavy jackets; holiday décor galore; and serving dishes, place settings, centerpieces and triple slow cookers. S&M Family Outlet even has everything needed to outfit a room for holiday guests: a futon, lots of lamps including floor lamps, a three-drawer night stand, linens and rugs.
"I don't remember ever having so many great looking dinnerware sets at this time of the year," said Jan Youngblood, store manager. "I don't think the Winterberry bowls and salt and pepper shakers from Pfalzgraff will spend much time on the shelf."
For anyone who has never visited S&M Family Outlet, here's an example of possible savings. A popular brand name evening gown with a beaded bodice and chiffon skirt was originally priced at $315. As soon as it hit the S&M Family Outlet floor it was marked down to $157.50. The yellow sign over the dress lets customers know the gown will be discounted 30 percent at the register. Seniors can buy the dress on Senior Savings day for an additional 20 percent off for $88.20 plus tax.
S&M just hung a shipment from a very popular design brand since 1949 known for its "polished, inspired and dynamic" women's clothing. These blouses are timeless. The shape is flattering for all body types. Originally priced at almost $70, a senior can take one home on this first Tuesday in November for $27.60 plus tax.
A man's clothing find is a popular sports brand moisture wicking jacket. The original price was $65, then marked down to half that price. The yellow sign advertises 20 percent savings at the register. Seniors can get it for an additional 20 percent off.
Of course, S&M shoppers always enjoy the shoe selection. Look for designer chic for women as well as classic and casual styles, check out brand name sneakers for men and women and get boots of all sizes, shapes and colors for women and men, even cowboy and cowgirl and industrial grade work boots for him. Shoes even come in hard to find sizes and widths.
The increasing popularity of online shopping might be a bane to most brick.
"When you send back something to an online catalog company or major department stores order too much of a certain item and it doesn't get sold by certain cut off date, it gets sidelined. It's more efficient for those companies to sell that merchandise to S&M – in bulk -- for pennies on the dollar than to get it back into their online system."
If your birth year is after 1964, you can still take advantage of great savings and get your Christmas shopping out of the way today. Clip the coupon on the next page. Sign up for S&M Family Outlet coupons, VIP offers, new arrivals and much more by going to sandmfamilyoutletstx.com or follow the link on Facebook. Call the S&M store nearest you to find out more: Lake Charles (337) 478-1300, Port Arthur (409) 729-0006 and Beaumont (409) 898-8878.