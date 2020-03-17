IMG_3810.jpg

37 YEARS SERVING SWLA H&H, located at 5055 Common Street is a woman-owned, Vietnam veteran-owned, local family business that has served Southwest Louisiana for 37 years. Third generation grandson, Brandon Hirsh, joined H&H March 1. Brian Hirsch, Jr.helped us establish the company since the beginning. From left to right: Brian, Jr., Brandon, Paula and Brian Hirsch, Sr. The store is open to the public and located at 5055 Common Street in Lake Charles (south of E. McNeese).

Walk into the latest "superstore" with a question about the best products, equipment and process to make your floors look like new again … how to banish a lingering odor … methods to mitigate mold … or solutions formulated for disinfecting the home, business or industrial site against the norovirus or coronavirus, and you might get pointed in the direction of the cleaning product aisle if you can find a store employee.

Walk into H&H Chemical Company with those types of questions, and you'll find not only specific products and equipment you need for the job, but also attentive, knowledgeable experts with answers based on over 100 years of combined experience in the industry.

IMG_3817.jpg

H&H stocks, demonstrates and services the largest inventory of "Made in America" floor care equipment, carpet vacuums (upright and back-pack), automatic self-propelled floor scrubbing and wax-stripping machines.

"If necessary, we will visit your location to offer additional assistance – at no charge," said Brian Hirsch. "Like doctors used to do, we make house calls."

From the largest industrial, educational, health care and commercial customer to the smallest residential owner, all are welcome at H&H.

before-after.jpg

With the help of H&H your terrazzo (and other floors) can look like new again.

VCT tile, terrazzo, porcelain, brick & concrete

H&H Chemical built its business identifying, correcting and preventing floor care problems.

"From 60-plus years of actually doing the work, we have learned how to explain this clearly, and train our customers' staff in proper procedures," said Hirsch. "Whether you have an existing facility that needs work, or a new one being built, we can give you suggestions and actual help, which will be invaluable. This is provided at no cost to you!"

DSCN0011.jpg

At this time, the public is dealing with global (and local) alerts relative to norovirus and coronavirus concerns. H&H stocks state-of-the-art battery powered electrostatic spray equipment and disinfectant chemicals that kill those and other significant viruses when correctly applied with no wiping or additional cleaning required.

Fight mold, mildew

"Double Play" Mildew Stain Remover quickly removes unsightly stains from rest room fixtures, showers, siding, plastic and Naugahyde seating or awnings. Applying "Mold Control," which is an easy spray application, discourages mold or mildew growth in cleaned areas.

Smoke and pet odors, health care and restrooms

H&H provides bio-enzyme products, which safely neutralize noxious odors from smoke damage, drains, pets, food spoilage and musty areas.

"In addition to our popular Bio-C product, we provide pH neutral disinfectant concentrate – Quat Shot-Plus -- to safely eliminate bacteria and soils when applied with a mop," Hirsch pointed out.

custom-designed logo mats.png

For carpet or rubber entrance mats, anti-fatigue matting or custom-designed logo mats, H&H has the solution.

Custom logo entrance and anti-fatigue mats

Whether you need carpet or rubber entrance mats, anti-fatigue matting or custom-designed logo mats, H&H has the solution.

For 30-plus years, H&H has represented industry leading design and manufacturing companies. Experienced staff can visit, prepare artwork (at no charge) and examine floor plans and flow patterns to help solve concerns.

Paper supplies, hand soap and sanitizer dispensers

H&H stocks a complete supply of paper supplies, dispensers, hand soap and sanitizers and one of the largest inventories of 100 percent microfiber wipes, dusters and floor mopping heads and equipment.

Thank you for your business – and God bless America

