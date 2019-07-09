Before you decide to build, remodel or floor that rental property with the most indestructible and affordable product available, visit Gulf Coast Floors and Home Décor to see the latest innovations and styles in flooring. After you've browsed the large showroom packed with the area's largest display of the latest tile, wood and vinyl, enjoy shopping for area rugs, furniture, décor and Kamoda Joe Ceramic Grills, charcoal, grill parts and accessories.
"We offer free estimates and install kitchen cabinets, bathroom showers, window and door awnings, blinds, interior shutters and Roman shades," said Janina Keller, store owner.
Gulf Coast Floors and Home Décor has great gifts starting at a few dollars. Surprise a friend with chocolate, affordable costume jewelry, a book, purse and more.
New for 2019: a real and waterproof wood floor. Put it in the bathroom. Put it all over the house. Mop it all you want. This real wood floor will even resist standing water for days.
It comes in pine, walnut, hickory and oak with designer surface finishes including reactive staining, bandsaw marks, wire brushing and black or white accent graining.
No matter the wood species or finish — including light natural finishes that are not "stained" — it's all backed by a waterproof core and surface sealant for extra protection and features a click profile for fast and easy installation and attached pad for noise reduction and added comfort.
"We even offer water resistant carpet with a waterproof backing," said Janina Keller. The manufacturer made a swimming pool with it to demonstrate how well it works."
It's stain and soil resistant. Spills are wicked up and blotted with a paper towel. It's durable and it's mold and mildew resistant.
Gulf Coast Floors and Home Décor has vinyl flooring that looks like natural stone, wood and other patterns.
"Right now, we have a click-lock waterproof vinyl plank for $2.19 a square foot," said Janina Keller, owner. "It's so easy, just about anyone can install it. That means you'll save even more and we have it in stock.
"You can pick it up, then take it home."
However, Keller cautions against using certain vinyls and installation methods in all houses. She said, it's important to consider the possibility of moisture accumulation between the vinyl flooring and subfloor.
"Sure, our objective is to sell products," she said. "But I'd rather make a customer for life. Some floors need to breathe. Some click and lock vinyl prevents that."
The most exciting design news Janinia shared was in the area of tile, which is now being used for not only backsplashes, floors and custom showers, but for complete walls in new homes.
Gulf Coast Floors and Home Décor has the largest display of tile in the Lake Area, tile that looks like hand-crafted and painted concrete, shiny glass tiles, tiles of every shape and size. One of the porcelain tile selections, tiles that resemble brick and brick tiles.
"If you're considering a custom shower, we have a crew that's been doing that type of specialized work for the last 20 years. They know what they're doing, and those products, when installed correctly, have a three-year warranty."
Keller's goal (and secret to having so many cars in the parking lot) is to making the shopping experience fun and stress free.
"Come in and look and ask questions. You won't have to hunt down a salesperson that may not have the information you need about the product and installation. When you shop at Gulf Coast Floors, you don't just get plenty to choose from and competitive pricing. You get the advantage of working with a staff with over 100 years cumulative experience."