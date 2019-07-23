Golf Cars Unlimited can churn out a customized golf car much faster than most folks think.
"You could come in on Tuesday, after you read about us in the American Press, and be driving around in your customized golf car by the weekend," said Mike Heinen, owner of Golf Cars Unlimited.
Even though it was still early morning, Heinen and manager Chris Gentry were breaking a sweat.
"This summer has been hot, and we've been busier than ever," Heinen said. "Last week we sold out of our new four-seater Club Cars. Yesterday we got in a new shipment, plus brand new six-seaters, which I don't expect to last."
"Yeah, we sell plenty of new cars, but I think we're most known for our custom work," Gentry added. "We've got everything here to do it—wheels, lift kits, sound system, LED lighting kits, you name it. That's how we can turn around the jobs so fast."
Golf Cars Unlimited has been in the Lake Area for the past 13 years and was awarded the Black and Gold Club Car Dealer Award for going above and beyond in sales and service.
"Since we've been in business, we've gained the reputation of satisfying our customers," Heinen said. "To accommodate our growth, we've added more space to work. We have six lifts now and more technicians who are able to diagnose, advise and correct problems quickly."
There were over 200 cars in the showroom, in the yard, and under the pavilion yard on wvisit.
"I challenge you to find a larger selection in this area," Heinen said.
The cars under the pavilion are tagged and itemized.
"You can pick a cart and we'll take off any items you might not want, add any parts or accessories you do want, and adjust the price," Heinen said. "If you don't see anything you like, choose a raw cart—gas or electric—and we'll build it to your specifications."
Golf cars are no longer limited to the golf course.
"Our customers are driving their carts to the grocery store, to church and to ride around the neighborhood," said Heinen. "Golf cars and haulers arwe also a way to work smarter, not harder. Resorts, hotels and multi-family housing properties use golf cars. The plants and construction crews use them. A golf car can make it easier to feed the animals on a ranch or farm, to check gardens and deliver vegetables to friends, work in the yard, you name it."
Golf Cars Unlimited is located at 5606 Common Street in Lake Charles, where you can buy a new or pre-owned car. Trade-ins are accepted, and financing is available for qualified applicants.
What will you use your Golf Cars Unlimited car for? Tell Mike Heinen and Chris Gentry during your visit. For more information, call (337) 564-6613 or go to golfcarsunlimitedlakecharles.com.