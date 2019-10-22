More people are kicking back and enjoying the ride in a golf car than ever before.

"They're energy efficient, cheaper to buy and less expensive to maintain than regular cars," said Chris Gentry, manager at Golf Cars Unlimited. "They're even better for the environment and fun to drive. Traveling in a golf car allows the passenger to slow down and appreciate his surroundings."

Louisiana enacted golf car legislature almost five years ago. While every municipality and homeowner's association has its own rules governing their use, golf cars have become a way of life.

"Golf cars are everywhere," said Golf Cars Unlimited Owner Mike Heinen, "in resort communities, in local neighborhoods, on hunting leases and they're decorated for homecoming and Christmas parades."

In some neighborhoods, golf cars are perfect for transporting trick-or-treaters from house to house. For parents who plan to use golf cars in this way, Heinen advised checking brake lights and turn signals, using safety reflectors such as the slow moving vehicle triangle and ensuring that batteries are charged.

Off course and  in season

The golf car has bolted from the golf course to become the transportation du jour for men and women in every season of their lives and for every season.

"Now's the time to come in and look at what we offer and choose the perfect car for Christmas," Heinen said.

One owner drives her basic electric car down the block for church and across the street for groceries. Another golf car owner added a lift kit, mud tires, "camo" and a drop-in cargo bed. Now he has a quiet, energy efficient vehicle for the hunting lease that's perfect for hauling out a deer.

Golf Cars Unlimited makes it easy to customize cars depending on the customer's personality, likes and use. This is how it works.

"Search the large inventory of gas and electric models," said Heinen. "The last time I counted we had about 200. Used prices start around $2,500. If you don't find a new or pre-owned car that looks exactly like you want, choose a raw car. Pavilion car prices are tagged. We can add or take off any items and adjust the price. We build the car to your specifications."

Choose color, body, light kit, fender flares, steering wheel, dash, custom cushion seats, rear seat, top, valence and enclosure, wheels and windshield. Customization takes only about a week and sometimes only a few days Trade-ins are accepted and financing may be available for certain models for approved applicants.

Not just a full lot.  Full service too.

Golf Cars Unlimited not only offers the largest selection of new and pre-owned golf cars in the Lake Area. It is also a full-service maintenance facility dedicated to building and repairing golf cars quickly. Recently, service space was expanded to make a total of six lifts. On site work and pickup service is also an option.

Golf Cars Unlimited

Golf Cars Unlimited has just been awarded the prestigious Black and Gold Club Car Dealer Award. Only dealerships that go above and beyond in sales and service receive this classification.

"Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. Because life does move so quickly, I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to new and loyal Golf Cars Unlimited customers. We appreciate your business for the last 13 years and look forward to serving you in the future."

