Action Potential Physical Therapy has now fully transitioned and rebranded to FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers.
It's spelled different because we are different," said Floyd Saltzman III, licensed physical therapist and center owner. "It gives me a chance to tell more people how our practice differs from any other. I feel we have always been different and our patients have always experienced a unique, friendly, caring environment at our clinic. We offer a plan of treatment as individualized as the patient and condition. Sessions are one-on-one and our therapists work with our patients every single visit."
FYZICAL is more than your typical physical therapy clinic. The focus is on improving quality of life by using a holistic, whole body approach to connect each patient's diagnosis with a customized plan of care.
FYZICAL therapists look at your body as a whole to connect your symptoms to the actual cause of the issue.
Saltzman's practice has grown during his 21 years of private practice in the Lake Area. One of the newest developments is the incorporation of the new Vestibular and Balance/Fall Prevention programs.
"This is in addition to the general orthopedic therapy clinic," he said. "We now have seven physical therapists, and we have recently purchased another clinic."
Dizziness / vertigo
At some point in life, most people will experience dizziness; a very scary and disorientating experience. There are many causes for dizziness, but it's often due to a problem with the vestibular system (located in the inner ear), which is responsible for helping you balance.
Dizziness from inner ear problems can be treated without medication or surgery. Balance and vestibular physical therapy can help you recover the weakened vestibular system and use your other senses, such as vision and touch, to compensate for the loss of balance. In simple terms, the brain reeducates itself.
FYZICAL offers free assessments to diagnose dizziness dysfunctions and identify individuals of all ages and conditions at risk of falling. By identifying risk, future injuries can be prevented. Our skilled physical therapists will create a program specifically tailored to your needs, so you can begin your quest to regain your footing, your confidence, and your freedom.
Balance and fall prevention
Balance and gait are directly linked because they tend to impact one another. Even if you don't think you're in danger of falling over, that "running out of steam" while walking that you're attributing to aging muscles could be something else. The problem might actually be slowing reflexes, which make moving around seem more strenuous than it is. By the same token, poor posture and gait can throw off those reflexes.
In fact, the balance and gait systems both rely to some extent on a complex number of body systems that include the inner ear, the eyes, the joint-muscle-nerve system, and of course cognitive functions. Therapy that improves gait and balance works with all of these systems to keep them functioning in harmony.
Gait and balance training has a range of benefits, with avoiding injuries being at the top of the list. Beyond lessening your chances of falling or feeling dizzy, you're also more likely to feel confident with your footing. In addition, those aches and pains from poor posture are likely to decrease as well.
FYZICAL's treatment and recovery programs include unique, proprietary protocols different from other outpatient physical therapy centers in the area. FYZICAL's balance program incorporates a Safety Overhead Support (SOS) system to ultimately challenge and broaden the gait training and balance treatments for guaranteed safety of our patients. This system utilizes a harness and ceiling-mounted rails making it is impossible for you to fall and hit the ground, allowing you to exercise safely without the fear of falling.
Orthopedic
FYZICAL continues to treat patients suffering from other orthopedic and musculoskeletal issues, such as headaches, neck and back pain, as well as post-operative conditions and injuries, including sports injuries.
Saltzman reports that through FYZICAL, his qualified staff has the opportunity to take part in, and actually host, interactive seminars and workshops taught by nationally known manual therapists to stay on top of the newest and most innovative treatment techniques.
In addition to using the most relevant therapeutic techniques, effective communication is a key component for successful, efficient recovery.
"We make sure you fully understand why you are experiencing your symptoms, what is the recommended treatment program, and how to prevent pain or dysfunction from happening in the future," Saltzman said.
"The comprehensive evaluation and therapy programs at FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers will help you achieve the pinnacle of healthy living, expand your boundaries and help you feel better. Our highly skilled therapy providers are 100 percent focused on your optimal health so you can love your life."
Saltzman believes strongly enough in this goal that he's made Love Your Life a trademarked part of his company's name.
"Our therapists and entire staff treat each patient and client as if they were family. When I was growing up, my parents taught me to always treat everyone with respect. Throughout my 21 years of practice, our patients have given us their seal of approval by recommending their own friends and family. I've been blessed. I love life. I want to help patients feel the same way."
For patients who agree that they deserve a life full of pain and free of dizziness, Saltzman said to choose a physical therapy experience that offers the most advanced tools and equipment.
"That, in addition to a comfortable, warm, family environment is what they'll find at FYZICAL."
