Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it. Plan a visit to Crossroads now. Not only is book and gift selection optimal, but a visit to Crossroads is also a divine way to prepare the heart and mind for the true meaning of giving and to find gifts that help spread the good news.
Prepare the heart and mind
Choose from advent wreaths in many styles and price ranges. The wreath symbolizes everlasting life in the midst of winter. Three of the candles are purple, the color symbolic of prayer, penance and sacrifice. One candle is pink and sometimes a white candle is added. Candles are lit, one Sunday at a time during the four weeks of Advent. The first candle lighting represents hope and the second, faith. The third candle is pink and symbolizes joy. On the fourth week, the final purple candle is lit and symbolizes peace. Some wreaths accommodate a white candle that represents the life of Christ.
For shoppers who already have wreaths, Crossroads has dripless, smokeless, odorless candles.
Another way get ready for the season is to visit Crossroads to purchase a copy of a little book titled “Christmas Therapy” for you or someone who could benefit. It was written to help those who feel pressured, empty, inadequate or depressed during the holidays to “rediscover the magic, meaning and mystery of this blessed time.”
The greatest gift started small
The inn at Bethlehem had no room for the birth of the Christ child. A visit to Crossroads is a reminder to us to make room. Marvelously representing his manger birth is an assortment of Crossroad’s nativity scenes. No other local store offers the sizes – from miniature to almost life size. These are available in all price ranges and are made from an assortment of materials in a myriad of styles.
Crossroads also has rosaries in all price ranges, Bibles that can be personalized, home décor, memorials, wedding gifts, baby gifts, statues of saints and angels all around the store, medals from 50 cents and up, and more crosses than any other store in this area.
Shop Crossroads for affordable gifts to honor teachers, nurses, law enforcement and fire fighters this holiday season.
Add to a friend’s collection or inspire the collection of Willow Tree. Sculptures are cast from a hand-carved piece. Angels and figures represent remembrance, friendship, prayer, hope, thanks, caring, courage and more.
Joy to the World
Crossroads Catholic Book & Gift Store has the books for ushering in the spirit of Christmas or helping others seek the full meaning of this season. Here are just a few samples from hundreds of titles to choose from:
“Breaking into Joy” by Anne Costa offers meditations for Living in the Love of Christ. “The Discernment of Spirits: A Reader’s Guide: An Ignatian Guide for Everyday Living,” by Timothy M. Gallagher, O.M.V., offers probing questions on how to discern God’s will and avoid evil. “Is God in My Top Ten” by Jerome Kodell, O.S.B., shares the fruit of a long life of prayer.
One final reason to get to Crossroads right away is to save money. Crossroads is offering 25 percent off quality religious motif necklaces and discounting activity books for children.
Crossroads Catholic Books and Gifts is located at 601 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. Call Crossroads at 337-474-7100.