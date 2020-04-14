Jeff Smith, owner of Minuteman Press feels the same pressure most small business owners are feeling right now. His plan? Do something to help.
"This pandemic has been devastating, but the concept is simple," Smith said. "Being a part of ‘Bounce Back USA' encourages local businesses to do business with each other, to help one another."
Here's how it works. Businesses who contact Smith to be included in the Minuteman Press "Bounce Back" initiative get a free online listing, and can upload an image of their logo, post their link and offer a discount coupon.
This can be done without leaving home by calling (337) 564-6009 or going to www.lakecharles-la.minutemanpress.com.
"We're also offering free COVID-19 posters and a discount on their next order from Minuteman Press," Smith said.
Minuteman offers plenty of products and services businesses need to bounce back and drive their businesses to even higher levels of success. Printing, copying and design is just the beginning.
"When it was business as usual, before the COVID-19 outbreak, I can't tell you how many people replied, "yesterday," when I asked them when they needed their order," Smith said. "We're fast. But we're not that fast. Right now is a good time for planning before executing."
During the stay-at-home order, some business owners are putting together a marketing strategy based on COVID-19 disruption, reviewing marketing materials, making sure graphics are eye-catching and the brand message is on point.
Restaurant owners offering curbside delivery can create, print and mail out a special curbside pickup menu notecard, even include a coupon.
"We can mail to a business owner's existing address list, or use Every Door Direct Mail," Smith said.
Every Door Direct Mail allows businesses that may not have their own list to mail to households within a certain radius of their business or to specific households in neighborhoods where current or potential clients live.
Need a sign to let customers know, "Yes, we're open," or "Yes, we're open but only during certain hours?" Minuteman Press can deliver.
In addition to direct mail, Every Door Direct Mail, signage and banners, Minuteman Press offers stationery, letterhead and envelopes, business cards, postcards, brochures, flyers, booklets, presentation folders, notepads, pens, promotional products, apparel, forms and carbonless, stamps, catalogs, variable data, plaques, awards, door hangers, rack cards, labels, stickers, magnets, signage, large format printing, posters, pull-up banners, checks, tickets, menus, table tents, greeting cards, invitations, calendars, planners, binders & tabs, and on-demand digital printing.
Simply being able to provide all the printing and promotional products customers need to grow their business is not the only reason the Lake Charles Minuteman Press franchise has received two awards since they opened in 2018. Smith prides himself on offering personalized, attentive service.
"Jeff is the kind of guy who works so hard, you'd never know he's the business owner," said Benjamin Drouilhet, ServPro of Lake Charles sales manager. "He's genuinely interested in the success of your business, in you as a person, and goes out of his way to make sure customers are satisfied."
Amanda Cox said, "Jeff Smith, owner of Minuteman Press, is not only kind and personable, he is also a professional who puts the needs of clients first. He is golden if you're in a time crunch or have a creative block. The heart of his business is to promote his clients in the best possible light in beautiful print and digital pieces. Five stars!"
Minuteman music man
Be forewarned. If you — like Jeff — are a 70s acoustic guitar singer songwriter music lover, plan time to swap stories and musical interests.
Smith fell hard for Heart back in the day, specifically Ann Wilson. When her wardrobe tour case became available via auction, he bid on it and won it.
"I use it to store vinyl records at home, not for clothing," he said.
His favorite band of all-time is The Beatles, and his three main printing machines are named Paul McCarthy, John Lennon and Ringo Star. (You can check out their framed images over each of these machines when you visit the shop.)
Stephen Stills of Crosby Stills and Nash gave him a guitar, and yes, he still has it, along with eight other guitars, as well as mandolins, ukuleles, keyboards and a gong.
But don't worry. You don't have to know about Jorma Kaukonen's Fur Peace Ranch to be a part of Minuteman Press's "Bounce Back," initiative, create an attention-getting postcard or prepare for the day when it's business as usual. Just visit Jeff Smith at Minuteman Press.
