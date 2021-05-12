Editor’s Note: This is a follow up to an article that originally ran on Tuesday.
After more than an hour of intense discussion, the Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-1 Monday to recommend a conditional use permit to convert and build a supervised emergency homeless shelter, storage warehouse and related charitable services at 1017 Sixth Ave.
The hallway outside City Hall’s council chambers was packed with residents who were for and against the shelter, which would be managed by Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. Everyone who spoke agreed the city has a homeless problem that has only grown since the landfall of Hurricanes Laura and Delta last year. However, residents who live near the proposed development said they don’t want it in their backyard.
“Why should I have to stay in the house and peep out the door while they walk around the street and cause me to live in fear,” asked Ellaweena Woods, who has lived in the area for more than four decades and owns a thrift shop on Fourth Avenue.
Debra Ramirez, who lives on Sixth Avenue, a half-block from the proposed shelter, said the 50 beds proposed for the first phase of development won’t be enough to accommodate the city’s entire homeless population. She said her neighborhood often ends up with facilities that residents don’t want.
“This is not about being against the homeless,” she said. “Our community is going down instead of up. Nobody considers what goes on in central and north (Lake Charles).
Gary Trahan, a retired Calcasieu Parish School System principal who lives on Second Street, said the developers should reconsider other sites for the shelter, especially those in commercial areas with better lighting and more police presence. He argued that many proponents of the shelter don’t live near the proposed location.
“You’re going to go back to your prospective neighborhoods (where) everything is wonderful and nice, no shelters,” he said. “We want the same thing.”
Dana Murray Lewis lives on Third Street and has owned a business on Legion Street near the Salvation Army Church since 2009. She said she keeps her business locked while open because people have come inside and asked for money. She said her business has endured four break-ins, with items being stolen.
Kelli Stawecki, director of homeless outreach for Water’s Edge Gathering, said the shelter, being planned by Empire of the Seed and Rick Richard, will be state-of-the-art and have the resources the city currently lacks.
“The homeless are here,” Stawecki said. “We cannot just keep putting this by. It’s growing.”
Stawecki added that not all homeless are criminals or drug addicts.
“It’s all about respect and the way you treat them,” she said. “Put (the shelter) in my neighborhood. I have more crime in south Lake Charles than they do on Fourth Street.”
Kristen Gonzalez, a harm reduction outreach coordinator, said Lake Charles is one of the only cities in Louisiana that has yet to implement a homeless shelter. She said a shelter can help drive down overdose rates, with Louisiana currently leading the nation.
“I stand in support of this shelter, whether or not it is in this community, in my community, in any community,” she said.
Jacqueline Shelton, who lives on Third Street, mentioned several nearby shelters, including the Come Home Shelter, the Lord’s Place, and the Salvation Army Church.
“Don’t say what we are not already doing because we are working every day,” she said. “It’s not about not trying to help the homeless, but when does it stop in our neighborhood?”
Howard Boutte lives three blocks from the proposed shelter. He asked the board why the shelter would be built near a daycare and Pearl Watson Elementary School.
“I think it should be in a place where you would put a hotel or something,” Boutte said. “It’s kind of like a free hotel. You don’t put a hotel in a residential area.”
Marisa McKim has done service work in Europe, Africa and Latin America. For the last six months, she has worked with Catholic Charities in assisting the homeless in Lake Charles after the hurricanes.
“Right now in Lake Charles there’s a serious need,” she said. “Our number one problem is homelessness. It is not by choice.”
District C City Councilman Rodney Geyen said he stands with the residents who voted for him and who oppose the shelter. His comments drew applause from the crowd.
David Berryhill, planning board member, said he understands the concerns of residents who live near the proposed development. However, he said there is a need to help the homeless get back on their feet.
“This is going to be more than a bed and place to sleep,” he said. “I think it’s a building block to help somebody maybe turn their life around and be a little bit more productive.”
Voting in favor of the development were David Berryhill, Gus Schram III and Thomas Sanders Jr. Alvin Joseph cast the lone “no” vote.
Board member Frank Pryce left the meeting before the item was considered.
The item still has to go before the City Council for consideration. There is a 15-day window for appeal of the board’s decision.