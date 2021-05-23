During this extremely challenging economic time Southwest Louisiana finds itself in, the SEED Center’s Peer-to-Peer Roundtable program can be a “safe haven” for local businesses.
“There’s a difference between working in your business and working on your business,” said Adrian Wallace, executive director of the SEED Center Business Incubator. “Oftentimes business owners are so busy trying to put out fires that they don’t have time to really sit down and plan out and think about what they’re learning from their business and what adjustments need to be made. In this safe haven we don’t give advice but we share experiences.”
The roundtables bring together 12-15 small business owners for a 10-month experience of collaborative learning and problem solving. The roundtable discussions allow for participants to share their experiences and for challenges to be addressed.
Wallace said a lot of the situations business owners find themselves are not unique to only them.
“Being an entrepreneur can be a very lonely process so we bring in subject matter experts that speak on a variety of topics — everything from cybersecurity, finances, cash flow management, paying CPAS,” Wallace said.
Everything that is discussed at the roundtable stays at the roundtable, too, Wallace said.
“Businesses owners can talk about what they are struggling with and the rest of us — without giving advice — can talk about how we overcame that when we were faced with it,” Wallace said. “We talk about potential paths forward so that you don’t have to figure it out yourself.”
Nypheteria Clophus, owner of Visions Financial Service, said her business is now thriving from the experience.
“When I first joined the roundtable, I was marketing my business more as a financial educator and when COVID came in a lot of people didn’t have the funds to start investing in that because they lost jobs. Even though that may be something they needed to do — like talk about savings — they were instead using their funds to eat and stay in their home. After talking with the roundtable, I pivoted a bit. We offer those services now as free informational services on our Facebook page, like how to budget and how to save money, but we have pivoted to grant writing and I will say at this point, our business has grown by leaps and bounds.”
Clophus said her goal for the year was to attain 25 clients by the end of the first quarter.
“But God gave me 25 clients before the end of the first month of 2020,” she said. “Once I did that pivoting, we grew.”
She said a guest speaker at one of the sessions also encouraged her to start contracting other individuals to help her with additional clients under the umbrella of her business so she wouldn’t become overwhelmed and have to turn clients away.
“I’m proud to say that last week I did bring someone on as a contractor and it has made my life so much easier,” she said. “I explained to them what I needed and they’re handling those tasks so I can focus on getting the grants written. They’re doing more of the research work.”
Clophus said she would “absolutely recommend” the program to other business owners. In fact, she would encourage it be a statewide requirement for all new business owners.
“You learn so much and you won’t struggle,” she said. “Some of the early challenges you can avoid by being part of this program.”
Muhammad Ali is president and CEO of Intechable, an information technology company.
Ali said the roundtable program is something an emerging business should consider partaking in.
“We are a contract-based company so we’ve really benefited from learning about the available procurement programs,” he said. “We have joined one group and will be attending their networking events so we’ll gain experience on bidding on contracts and finding new clients. There’s so much competition out there that the contracts usually go to the outliers and for you to be an outlier you have to have a proposal written up. We didn’t know that.”
Ali said he’s learning more about working capital as opposed to startup capital and attaining grant funds.
“There’s so many opportunities LED provides, like marketing materials, and I can definitely say we will be utilizing all their help,” he said.
Wallace said to be part of the program, a business has to be registered with LED’s Small and Emergent Business Program. Graduates of the Peer to Peer Roundtable are then eligible for a 75 percent reimbursement on approved SEBD projects — such as equipment expenditures, graphics, business cards, logo design, continuing training, etc.
For more on the progam, contact Wallace at awallace@allianceswla.org or 433-0977.