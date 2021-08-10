Making the decision to borrow money is always a big step. However, the Small Business Administration offers loans for disaster victims with certain benefits for those approved. In fact, applying for the SBA Disaster Loan may even have benefits for those who are turned down. The SBA DLA has opened a new office on Kirby Street to make it more convenient to find out more.
Failing to apply because of the fear of being turned down is a mistake, according to Susheel Kumar, an SBA Disaster Loan spokesperson.
Being turned down could be a necessary step before receiving other FEMA assistance, even for those who were initially turned down by FEMA. Don’t assume. Apply and know.
Those who are approved will appreciate the benefits. The interest is 1.58 percent. The first payment is delayed for five months. The loan can be paid back as quickly as the borrower wants or financed up to 30 years. There are no closing costs, no fees and no early-payment penalties.
For those waiting on the insurance company to send the money necessary for home repairs, SBA can generally deliver approved applicant funding in four to five weeks.
This is also good news for the borrower who needs funds to keep the business operational until things return to some semblance of normalcy after the pandemic and storms.
“Insurance is considered the first line of defense,” said Susheel Kumar, Small Business Administration Public Information Officer. “But for the uninsured or the underinsured, this loan is particularly relevant.”
This assistance is provided to homeowners, renters, business owners and private nonprofits, according to Kumar.
Loans are available for businesses of any size, private and non-profit, to repair or replace disaster-damaged property, including real estate, inventory, supplies, machinery and equipment. Loans can provide working capital to help small businesses, including small agricultural cooperatives make it through the disaster recovery period. Homeowners and renters can apply for loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.
Applicants must have a credit history acceptable to SBA, must show the ability to repay the loan and have collateral for loans over $25,000.
“If you’re not found to have this credit history, you are given the opportunity to apply and show us how you have improved your credit score or credit to debt ratio in that time,” Susheen said.
The SBA will give policyholders loans as they wait on their insurance company to pay when applicants complete an assignment of proceeds.
“Applicants complete an assignment of proceeds and we will take the insurance money when it comes to pay down the loan,” Susheen said.