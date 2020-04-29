Falling oil prices, coupled with a worldwide drop in product demand, has led Sasol officials to anticipate a loss ranging from $50 million to $100 million for the Lake Charles Chemical Project.
Officials with the South African company made the announcement last week, saying the previous financial outlook included earnings between $50 million and $100 million for the Lake Charles plant.
For the next eight months, employees on the executive to senior manager levels will have a 20 percent salary decrease, with salaries for supervisory-level employees being cut by 10 percent.
The salary reductions "will be implemented in line with the respective legal requirements in different countries, according to a sliding scale."
Sasol announced earlier this month a $2 billion cash conservation goal by June 2021, with a focus on making overall business more efficient. Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol president and CEO, said a major drop in fuel demand has occurred because of cheap oil prices, COVID-19 and the lockdown in South Africa.
"The decision to implement a salary sacrifice is regrettable, but this is a short-term measure necessary to help secure Sasol's long-term future," Grobler said in a statement.
Salaries will not be increased "to all employees outside of its collective bargaining agreements globally" in the new financial year, and "no short-term incentives will be payable this year," officials said.
Sasol's limited board of directors will see fee reductions between 20-40 percent, with the group executive committee carrying out a 20 percent salary cut up to December.
Thirty-three percent of Grobler's salary will be donated over the next three months to a South African government fund set up to support efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The last five months will see his salary cut by 20 percent to be in line with Sasol's cash conservation effort.