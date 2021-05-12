Road to Recovery: Common Grounds will reopen in airport

Common Grounds Coffee House will soon have a new home in the Lake Charles Regional Airport. The formerly downtown Lake Charles-located business was badly damaged during Hurricanes Laura and Delta, dealing a harsh blow to owner Michele Williams.
“My Common Grounds on Ryan Street was basically destroyed,” she said. “Not only did we lose our business but we lost our home as well and just like everybody else we’ve been trying to put our lives back together.”
Williams said she initially had to take an emotional step back from the situation. “Trying to put the business back together was pretty devastating for me. I really took that as a loss that left me speechless and without a plan.”
A surprising light at the end of the tunnel appeared when airport officials approached her in January about relocating the business.
“This was something being talked about pre-COVID. We were really in the process of looking at opening in May of last year, then COVID happened, then hurricanes and the freeze that shut everything down.”
When the offer re-emerged, she said “I realized I had more. I wasn’t quitting and that was evident when I got the email. Once I got that I thought, ‘It really is like my Cinderella story. We’re a good fit.’ ”
A good fit indeed because of Williams’ 28-year career as a flight attendant.
“I’ve spent my life in airports. So to be back in the airport, my first love, I was made for this.”
Williams said patrons of the shop will find the new location filled new amenities and improvements including a gift shop and updated menu.
“I am ready to take it to the next level,”she said.
Over the course of the last year, she has concentrated on improving the business professionally and personally by attending the Texas School of Coffee.
“I took a little time to invest in my business and invest in myself so I went to school during all this pandemic mess. I am so ready to show everybody just what I can do. I think they’re going to love it.”
The entire coffee menu has been revamped to showcase her new skills and the shop will also feature beer, wine and cocktail selections.
“A place people can get beer and wine is very much needed as badly as the food and coffee. We want to be able to give people a variety as far as beverages go.”
While the shop will operate with similar hours as the airport, Williams said community members should not assume it’s only available to ticketed passengers. “Anyone can come right up the escalators and come right up to me. We’re outside of security. We want this to be a local spot. You don’t have to be taking a flight out. You can just come and hang out.”
Common Grounds Coffee Shop will open in the Lake Charles Regional Airport late summer 2021.