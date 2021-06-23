On Aug. 27, 2020, the eye of Hurricane Laura passed directly over Cameron (the town). The eastern eyewall, the most destructive part of the storm, made a direct hit on Rutherford Beach, destroying everything in its wake with wind, tornadoes and a water surge that rose to over 17 feet. Rutherford Beach is a Cameron Parish beach east of the ferry and south of Creole and Oak Grove.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Hurricane Hunters data prior to landfall revealed Laura was a high-end category 4 strength with 150 mph sustained winds, just six mph below the threshold for category 5 strength.
It was 10 days before Bobby and Nelwyn Miller would be able to make their way to their Rutherford Beach camp, the Crab Shack.
Two weeks before Hurricane Laura made landfall, the American Press highlighted the Rutherford Beach nonprofit, Rockin’ Rutherford and the Miller camp, an RV with a large outside living, dining and kitchen area, plus observation deck decorated with Nelwyn Miller’s art and funky beach finds.
The Millers purchased their camp from an elderly couple who didn’t have the heart to rebuild after Hurricane Rita, which made landfall just east of the Texas border (Sabine Pass) as a category three on Sept. 24, 2005.
The Millers thought it would be at least 50 years before another hurricane, but it was three. Hurricane Ike made landfall Sept. 13, 2008 in Galveston causing massive flooding in Southwest Louisiana. The Millers lost an electrical pole and palm trees they had planted, and resumed work on their idyllic getaway.
After Hurricane Laura, every single camp – 13 total – in Rutherford Beach was destroyed. Businesses were destroyed. One is rebuilding. The others are either rebuilding further north or have closed their doors for good.
Miller’s initial thought when he saw the devastation was, “I’m done.”
“I loved that camp,” he said. “I love Cameron Parish. But as I have said no less than 50 times, it was our camp we lost, not our home. Our hearts ached for those people, still do.”
Miller’s wife and their friends told him, “You are coming back,” he said. “They told me, ‘We are coming back. We will help each other rebuild.’ I didn’t argue with them, but I didn’t accept it either, not at the time.”
After a couple of months, he agreed, saying the decision was drawn out and emotional.
Miller and his wife grieved the loss of their camp in silence. Their granddaughter and adopted daughter had been coming to the camp since she was 6 weeks old. Now she is 12. One day she broke down and started crying. She told Miller she missed the Crab Shack. He told her they would build a new Crab Shack.
She answered him, “I don’t want a new Crab Shack. I want the old one.”
Miller said he sighed and at that point and became determined to build something to leave for her so that one day she can bring her grandchildren to the Crab Shack.
Signs, wonders and high-fives
On Rutherford Beach is the Rockin’ Rutherford Dance Log, which has become quite famous.
“It’s actually one-half of a drill riser buoyancy module used in offshore drilling,” Miller explained. “It washed up on the beach a couple of years ago and we pulled it to the Crab Shack and people started dancing on it.”
Laura took away the “Dance Log.”
“We rode the beach looking for it, viewed satellite images and conducted drone searches,” Miller said, “all to no avail.”
He found one for sale. About a week before he went to pick it up, he received word that the “Dance Log” had been found at Hurricane Laura’s debris line, 8 miles inland. It was retrieved from the marsh – no small task – and returned to the beach.
“You should have seen the smiles, high fives and fist bumps when it was returned,” Miller said, “unbelievable.”
Then the lost sign was found. Miller removed the Crab Shack sign before Laura. After Laura, he put it back up.
“It was a kind of defiant symbol, a we’ll be back declaration,” he said.
Delta made landfall 13 miles east of Laura’s landfall, at Rutherford Beach. Windspeeds reached 100. The storm surge rose to over nine feet. It took away the Crab Shack sign, and the Millers thought it was lost forever. Nine months later, they received a message out of the blue.
“Our sign had been found on the beach in South Padre Island Texas,” Miller said.
Arrangements were immediately made to retrieve it. On Friday, June 11, The Crab Shack sign was re-installed.
People are visiting the beach again. Parish crews are busy recovering from the two hurricanes. Rockin’ Rutherford received permission to install four new rinse-off showers, and they’re hoping to have it done in time for the July 4 celebration, but time is running short.
“We’re a group of volunteers with day jobs,” Miller said, “and too few days before The Fourth.” A new sign has been posted at the intersection of Trosclair and Rutherford Beach Road pointing the way to the beach.
“The first sign at that location was installed in 1989, but was destroyed by some forgotten storm before Hurricane Rita,” Miller said.
On July 3 at 9:15 p.m., Rockin’ Rutherford will celebrate Independence Day and the resilience of people who love Cameron Parish. Miller said the fireworks show will not disappoint.
For those planning to go for the first time and have no experience with the lay of the land, here are a few tips from Miller. Cut mullet is the best bait for the big bull reds. Bring plenty of mosquito spray and sunscreen. Follow the beach rules posted at the entrance. Use extra caution on the beach and in the water. The large debris has been picked up, but there are certainly small pieces under the sand and in the water that could puncture a foot or a tire.