While many residents in Southwest Louisiana work toward complete hurricane recovery, some are finding the process not nearly as speedy or easy as anticipated. Laws, processes and business practices have changed since the region’s most recent storm of similar magnitude, Hurricane Rita, and many misconceptions exist regarding the right and wrong ways to go about making necessary repairs to homes and businesses.
Doug Burguieres, city of Lake Charles assistant planning director, said the city’s permit center has seen a “tremendous uptick” in applications and requests for construction permits. The department closed out 2020 with 304 requests in December compared with only 111 in December of 2019.
Permitting is an essential element of residential or commercial repairs and using the city’s online system should make the process smooth and fairly quick, he said.
“Any work done on a property requires a building permit, with the exception of painting and finishes. But anything structural, mechanical components, electrical, plumbing — all of those items require that the homeowner or contractor obtain a permit to do that work.”
When in doubt if a permit is necessary, calling the permit center to check is the best option, he added.
Failure to obtain a permit comes with a variety of risks and penalties including additional fees and the risk of less-than-quality work completed.
“The permit ensures, No. 1, that the work is done correctly and according to code,” he explained.
Additionally, proof of permitting may be required by insurance companies to ensure the approved scope of work was actually completed. “Homeowners don’t want to get into the position we know some experienced from a previous disaster. Sometimes the insurance was asking for proof, they can’t demonstrate that because they had to have a building permit and sometimes they’re having some difficulty in getting reimbursement. So, it’s prudent for future disasters so that they (homeowners) can have proof that work was done correctly and that it was supervised, monitored and inspected in an appropriate manner.”
While a permit is an important step toward completing repairs, Burguieres said, property owners should be wary of any contractor who claims that a permit is significantly holding up a job.
“We are making every effort to keep the process streamlined and run in an efficient manner. We know how important it is for homeowners and business owners to get back to being whole.”
Liz Trahan, Better Business Bureau operations manager, said many of the calls the organization received in the immediate aftermath of the storms were related to problems and concerns dealings with contractors. The BBB was initially receiving 200-300 calls a day with questions about contractors and/or businesses that left a card or yard sign on a property.
In some cases, Trahan said she was able to vouch for the company because of its BBB membership, record of registration with the licensing board or registration with the Secretary of State’s database. But in some cases, there was very little proof of the legitimacy of certain businesses.
Before entering into agreement with a contractor or repairman, checking credentials is an important step “because there’s something to fall back on,” she said. “It’s a layer of trust with the homeowner because that contractor is doing the groundwork they need to do in order to do business in the state of Louisiana. It helps, too, in the long run if there’s any sort of issue or problem.”
Ultimately, working with a local business, with a verified address and physical location, has proven to be the most beneficial to property owners. “It’s because we know that they’re going to be here for the long term and that’s really the biggest issue.”
The BBB’s number of calls has decreased over time, Trahan said, but calls are still coming in about best practices when working with a contractor.
“People are getting invoices now for say like a tarp they had put on. They never discussed the price. They didn’t have anything in writing and the now price is outrageous.”
While the idea of not knowing a price ahead of time may sound outlandish, Trahan said fear drove many people to make decisions they normally wouldn’t. “They were afraid they were going to get in a very long list of people and have to wait forever. They were just getting the first person driving down the road. No names — they paid cash sometimes and there’s no record.”
Paying cash or not have a hard copy of the contract are definite “red flags,” she said.
Beyond the consequences of early panic, though, Trahan said most current complaints are rooted more in misunderstanding of processes than malice from contractors.
“People are expecting a lot of contractors when there’s so much work to be done still. This area was hit, obviously, with so much damage that there’s not enough contractors to be able to do the work. And for the contractors that are here local, they weren’t set up and ready to be able to have 10 different teams of workers and bidding projects.”
Unrealistic expectations, she said, include expecting contractors to come out and bid for the job with no guarantee of the final job. “Initially they (contractors) were going out and giving bids because that’s what the consumer’s insurance wanted. The homeowner, though, was taking it, submitting and having a brother-in-law do it. So, all of that time spent to not get it? They’ve gotten to where they are not doing bids anymore.”
Instead, with a signed contract, some contractors are willing to work off of the insurance company’s scope of work and then submit supplemental claims to the insurance company should additional repairs be needed. “I think as long as you have an understanding with the contractor and it’s in the contract that he’s not going to do more than what’s required by the insurance, it’s a fine agreement. By having the scope of work, he knows what’s laid out. It gives them a blue print of what’s already been approved and there’s nothing wrong with that.”
Some property owners are also leery of contractors requesting up-front payments. While paying large sums of money before the work is done is typically a “huge no, no,” she said under the current circumstances it is not unusual for contractors to make that requirement. “During this time period, with contractors being stretched with so much work, they have to have some money up front in order to order materials.”
One-fourth or one-third of the total job cost is a reasonable up-front payment amount, she said. “But I wouldn’t give them that money until he’s on the site and ready to start the work.”
For consumers frustrated by long wait times or difficulty getting in touch with a contractor, patience is required by everyone right now, she said. “Unfortunately, for the contractor and homeowner, they’re not in the office. They’re not calling people back. They should, of course, but they have 50 to 70 calls a day. If you roof is not just pouring in water, just wait. Be patient because you’re going to get a better result if you get somebody local do it.”
Of course, there are still many homeowners whose troubles extend far beyond construction woes. Rob Gaudet, Cajun+Navy Foundation founder, said many residents have very limited funds for repairs due to lack of insurance.
“Lake Charles has a lot of old communities with homes that no longer need mortgages. They’re 40-70 years old so they just didn’t require insurance.”
Many such individuals like this have been able to receive some help from FEMA but money does not always equate with guaranteed repairs.
“Truthfully, it’s difficult for the average citizen to deal with contractors. I mean, you have to manage that whole process. How is 75-year-old ‘Mr. Willis’ going to make sure that a contractor is going to rebuild his home with the $6,000-$10,000 he received? It’s like they’re given money and just told, ‘Good luck!’ ”
Similarly, Gaudet said, some residents may have been issued payments from FEMA but used the money intended for home repairs for other purposes. “They just don’t know how to manage the money. You’re used to having maybe $500 in your bank account and now suddenly you get $8,000?”
One family, he said, spent all of their funds living in a hotel because they could not return home.
“I mean that’s just a broken system. FEMA doesn’t have enough money for it to just be mismanaged because they (citizens) don’t have the foresight to say, ‘Wait, I have to go back and figure my life out.’ ”
Many people are caught in one of these two scenarios and without the help of compassionate friends, neighbors and strangers there is no way forward for these individuals. “There’s a case management layer that is missing here,” he said.
“There’s no system in place that can help everybody. We have to fill that overflow. FEMA is a first responder and they’re stretched thin. It up to neighborly people to help.”
People often complain about big government and their rights being infringed upon; but in cases of natural disasters, Gaudet said it seems victims and the rest of the country sing a different tune.
“It’s always interesting to me that our community is kind of anti-government when it comes to taxes and a lot of things. But when it comes to hurricanes, we want the government to just fix it. But you can’t have both.”
The “logical thing,” he said, is for the human spirit to rise above the red tape and get to work rebuilding the region.
“Stop what you’re doing and come help. Gas up your car and drive here. Just show up.”