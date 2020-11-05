top story
Port wants case against IFG reheard by different judge
The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District wants a court decision that ruled in favor of Infrastructure Funding Group (IFG) Port Holdings LLC to be reheard by a different U.S. District Court judge. The port’s Oct. 21 motion stated that U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay’s long-standing personal relationship with William B. Monk, IFG’s lead counsel, was not discovered until after she made her ruling.
Kay’s July 31 ruling stated that the port owed triple damages to IFG because of a breach of contract, stemming from a $50 million grain export terminal IFG opened for business in July 2015. The magistrate judge’s ruling stated the port did not secure the permits needed to allow IFG to dredge part of Contraband Bayou to the contract’s desired depths prior to the export terminal opening at City Docks.
IFG filed its suit against the port on Jan. 29, 2016, with the hearing originally allotted to U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi and Magistrate Judge Kay. Minaldi took leave of absence from the bench in 2017.
The port agreed to voluntarily consent to trial by the magistrate judge, with Kay acknowledging that one of Monk’s daughters worked as a law clerk with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana and was clerking for Kay. She assured the port and IFG that Monk’s daughter wouldn’t work on or receive information regarding the trial.
At the time, no other potential connections or relationships were disclosed between the Monk family and Kay. District Judge Dee Drell signed an order referring the case to Kay on Feb. 2, 2017.
After Kay’s ruling, however, port officials discovered that Monk had served as a groomsman in Kay’s wedding. Kay had also officiated the wedding of another one of Monk’s daughters three months before IFG filed its lawsuit.
The port argued in its motion that had it known the full extent of the relationship between Monk and Kay, it would not have consented to having Kay hear the case. It also stated that disclosures of Monk’s daughter being a law clerk “had the unfortunate effect of misleading counsel into believing this was the only relevant relationship involved here and was certainly not a ‘positive step’ to insure there was considered consent.”
The port stated its motion is “not based on any intentional acts of fraud, bias or undue influence” by Kay.
It stated that without valid consent, Kay’s ruling should be vacated and the matter returned to district court to be resolved.
U.S. District Chief Judge Maurice Hicks has referred the port’s motion to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Monroe. A hearing date has not been set.
Kay could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.