Port of LC ready to adapt to changing world economy

Port of LC

The Port of Lake Charles is more than just a port. The Port is landlord to more than 60 companies, and is engaged in oil and gas enterprises, chemicals, gaming and other businesses.

 Special to the American Press

Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitive, take advantage of market opportunities and ensure certain projects are financially practical. 

During its meeting Monday, the board approved a contract for Martin and Associates, along with Meyer and Associates, a Sulphur engineering company. Martin and Meyer were chosen over the team of Capstan Consulting and CSRS. Prior to the full board meeting, committee members heard presentations from both teams and submitted scorecards, based on various criteria and tasks outlined in the port’s request for proposals.

Because the port’s last strategic plan was completed over a decade ago, Port Director Richert Self said an updated plan is needed to keep the port in line with the changing world economy, new ways of managing cargo and technology updates.

According to the request for proposals, Hurricane Laura caused an estimated $200 million in port property damage. That, coupled with other improvements, is needed for the port to recover and sustain operations down the road, Self said.

“Even though we were badly damaged by (Hurricanes) Laura and Delta, it’s going to create an opportunity for us to look at what assets we have in place and what we need to have going forward,” he said of the strategic plan.

Self said the contract will be finalized, followed by joint planning strategy meetings with Martin and Meyer, along with port staff and board members. He expects the strategic plan to be done within the next 4-5 months.

The board also agreed to amend its current year operating budget in order to cover the cost of significant damages caused by Hurricane Laura.

Self said the state requires government entities to amend their budgets if expenses exceed 5 percent of what was originally budgeted. Hurricane Laura caused catastrophic damage to two ship loaders and two ship unloaders at Bulk Terminal 1, along with one ship loader at City Docks. He said they will be decommissioned, with the port eventually writing off the net book values of those assets.

Self said the port rarely does budget adjustments.

The board also approved a resolution thanking various organizations for helping the port immediately after Hurricane Laura. They included the Port of New Orleans, CRC Global Solutions, TCI Packing, Port of Beaumont, Port of Baton Rouge, American Association of Port Authorities, and the Port Association of Louisiana.

Tags

More from this section

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — Federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system designed to lock up hospital information systems, which could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.

Australia's pandemic travel ban brings family heartbreak

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Astrid Magenau wasn’t able to keep a promise to hold her father’s hand at his deathbed in Germany because of Australia’s extraordinary pandemic restrictions that make her feel like a prisoner in her adopted country.

Social media CEOs rebuff bias claims, vow to defend election

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from President Donald Trump and his allies, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google rebuffed accusations of anti-conservative bias at a Senate hearing Wednesday and promised to aggressively defend their platforms from being used to sow chaos in next week's election.

Port of LC ready to adapt to changing world economy

  • Updated
Port of LC ready to adapt to changing world economy

Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitive, take advantage of market opportunities and ensure certain projects are financially practical. 