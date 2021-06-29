The Lake Charles Port Board on Monday approved entering into a long-term lease agreement with Driftwood LNG on a 477-acre site of port property south of Carlyss. Driftwood plans to build a $16.6 billion liquefied natural gas terminal at the site, located on the Calcasieu Ship Channel’s west side.
Port Director Richert Self said the port in 2016 entered into a short-term lease agreement with Driftwood LNG. Under the long-term agreement, Driftwood LNG will pay an annual base rent of $1.86 million while the facility is under construction and roughly $2.4 million once the terminal begins commercial operation. He said the port will receive an additional $686,400 annually, resulting from the amount of product shipped from the facility.
Self said the Driftwood project will produce 6,500 construction jobs and 400 operational jobs.
“It’s a good project for Southwest Louisiana,” he said.
The Houston-based Tellurian is Driftwood’s parent company. Heather Hohensee, director of government and public affairs for Tellurian, thanked the port and the board of commissioners for supporting the project. She said Tellurian has invested more than $2 million in infrastructure, as well as relief efforts from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We’re excited to be part of this community,” she said. “We are committed to being an economic driver for the community, but also investing in the community and improving the quality of life for everyone.”
The terminal is expected to export 27.6 million metric tons of LNG upon its expected completion in 2026.
Officers retained
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted 4-3 to retain its officers for a second consecutive year. The officers include Carl Krielow as president, Tom Lorenzi as vice president, Michael Prudhomme as secretary/treasurer and Judy McCleary as assistant secretary/treasurer. A motion to have a new set of officers failed with a 4-3 vote.
Retaining the same set of officers is an unusual move, with the port board typically selecting a new set of officers each year. Self said officers have changed annually for the last decade. John Ringo, the port’s legal counsel, said the bylaws allow a port board commissioner to serve no more than two consecutive years as an officer.
Voting to retain the officers were Lorezni, Krielow, Prudhomme and David Darbone. McCleary, Dudley Dixon and Mike Eason opposed the motion.