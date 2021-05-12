Few people realized what a “player”’ Bio-Lab was in the pool chemical supply industry. When the plant shuttered its operation Aug. 27 after hurricane damage, Southwest Louisiana residents were busy trying to make it back to the area, tarp roofs or find a new place to live.
Local business owners Blake Caldarera, Aquatic Services, and David Tassin, Sabine Pools, knew.
Sabine Pools is one of BioGuard’s top volume sellers, and as a professional dealer, is able to get product, according to Tassin. Mass merchants might not be so lucky.
“Bio-Lab is the second- or third-largest plant of its kind in the nation,” Caldarera said.
Bio-Lab plant manager Donald Brunette says the plant was the second largest, and the long-term goal, he said, is to be the No. 1 supplier of trichloroisocyanuric acid and disodium isocyanurate. Bio-Lab is an intermediary product supplier for plants that make chlorine tablets and pool shock products, including the Bio-Guard trade name.
The plant’s closure isn’t the only reason certain pool chemical supplies might be difficult to find this summer. Because COVID-19 restrictions kept folks at home, more people built pools. People who had pools used them more.
Sabine Pools confirm March 2020 is when things got busy for them, and for folks who want a pool next summer – 2022 – now is the time to contract with local swimming pool installers.
“While there have been some delays or substitutions, we have, for the most part, been able to meet demand for products to keep your pool clear and blue,” said Tassin. “The shortages are expected to continue throughout the summer and beyond, though, so we have limited purchase quantities to make sure all our customers can get what they need.
Steve Belshe is branch manager for Hawkins Water Treatment Group.
“The last few days we have received numerous calls from customers inquiring about the chlorine shortage in this country,” Belshe said. “They want to know if they should carry additional inventory.”
The simple answer is no, as this could result in shortages if people overstocked. The company’s supply of gas and bleach is “fairly solid” because of its relationship with suppliers.
“Most of the scare with the shortage of chlorine is stabilized chlorine products, which we sell a minimal amount of,” Belshe explained.
The Bio-Lab plant is set to rebuild. According to the State of Louisiana Commerce and Industry Board Industrial Tax Application, the project represents a $142,617,555 investment.
Brunette said, “We want to be operating by Spring 2022.”
“The new plant will meet or exceed code,” Brunette said. “Our intentions are to increase capacity by 30 percent. It will be a state-of-the-art facility, and our opportunity to be the best in the world.”
Brown and Root is contractor. The construction will require skilled labor of 250-300 workers. When the plant is fully operational, it will employ around 110 workers, about the same as before Hurricane Laura. Only 20 employees are currently working at the Bio-Lab facility now.