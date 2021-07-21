Frohn celebrates 50 years as state bar member
Local Lake Charles attorney David Frohn, a partner at MG+M Law, recently celebrated his 50th year as a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association.
Throughout the last 50 years, his volunteer service to the LSBA has included serving as a member of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board for 11 years, culminating in his service as board chair of this adjudicative body charged by the Supreme Court with responsibility for lawyer discipline statewide.
He also served as a member of the Louisiana Supreme Court Bar Admissions Committee, and was responsible for writing the Louisiana Civil Procedure exam for the Louisiana Bar Examination.
Later this year, in September, David will also become a 35-year member of the State Bar of Texas.
Waddell named to state board
BATON ROUGE — Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell of Lake Charles has been reappointed to the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The commission’s mission is to advance the state’s cyber ecosystem and position Louisiana as a national leader and preferred location for cyber business, education and research.
The 15-member commission is to identify, prioritize and mitigate Louisiana’s cyber risk, promote cybersecurity awareness and promoting action including legislative, administrative and regulatory for the security of all Louisiana’s cyber ecosystem and ultimately the enhancement of cybersecurity in Louisiana.
Waddell is the adjutant general of Louisiana.
Guillory named Cleco CFO
The board of managers of Cleco Corporate Holdings has announced Kristin Guillory as the new chief financial officer.
Guillory has been with Cleco for 17 years serving in various finance roles of increasing responsibility, including treasurer, general manager of finance and assistant treasurer. Most recently, she served as president of Cleco Cajun LLC.
Guillory is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with dual majors in accounting and finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Andreas honored for charitable work
Tim Andreas, president and CEO of Global Asset Management Group and co-founder of the Local Heart Foundation in Lake Charles, received honorable mention in the 15th annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to the Local Heart Foundation.
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world.
Financial advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Those earning honorable mention were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.
As co-founder of the Local Heart Foundation, Andreas holds a leadership role within the foundation and volunteers more than 20 hours of his time per month. He is involved in the day-to-day operations of the foundation and plays a large part in all fundraising events and board meetings.
Founded in 2017 by Tim and Tammy Andreas, the Local Heart Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization works to promote a culture of compassion in and around Southwest Louisiana through fundraising efforts to directly impact and aid local individuals who are dealing with heart disease.
Their mission is to inspire hope and improve the quality of life for heart patients and their families in the community of Southwest Louisiana by providing resources for overwhelming and unplanned financial burdens while undergoing treatment for heart disease. Since their founding, they have processed close to 200 applications for assistance from local heart patients of all ages.