Members of the Lake Charles Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today to discuss and take action on recommendations for a proposed alternative to replace the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge.
The meeting will take place in Room B/C on the second floor of the Seed Center, 4310 Ryan St. It will also be available to view through Zoom or be heard over the phone.
Once the Transportation Policy Committee takes action, bridge negotiations will move forward between the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The MPO’s Technical Advisory Committee met April 26 and recommended Alternative 5G as the best option for the new I-10 bridge. It’s estimated cost, $947 million, is the cheapest of the three alternatives proposed by DOTD.
During the meeting, the committee also called on Kansas City Southern Railroad, the DOTD and Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey to have a satisfactory collaboration on the Westlake Riverfront Development Project. It said Alternative 5G should have “iconic” features, such as the cross pistols found on the current I-10 bridge, LED lighting and a non-supportive, cable-stayed design.
The I-10 Bridge Task Force also recommended the new bridge’s design have bicycle/pedestrian infrastructure.
The committee meeting was originally scheduled for May 6, but it was rescheduled because of President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles.
To watch the meeting through Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9583967845. The meeting ID is 9583967845, and the password is SWLARPC. Participants can also dial 929-205-6099 and input the same meeting ID, along with the password 556663.
The meeting will allow for public comment on the bridge recommendations.