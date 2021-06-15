One-stop shop opens for business recovery help

A business recovery center is set to open at 1 p.m. today at the SEED Center, 4310 Ryan St., to help companies impacted by the significant storms and subsequent flooding throughout Lake Charles May 17.
The U.S. Small Business Administration and Louisiana Small Business Development Center announced the center’s opening in a Monday news release. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tanya Garfield, with the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, said the center is a one-stop shop designed to get flood-damaged businesses the help needed to fully recover, including SBA disaster loans. Businesses, regardless of size, along with nonprofits, may apply to borrow up to $2 million to cover repairs of real estate, equipment and other assets damaged by the flooding. It helps with funding losses not fully covered by insurance or other recovery methods.
Businesses can also benefit from the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, even if they didn’t experience damage.
Business owners can meet with advisors at the recovery center for free and do not need to make an appointment. Those who cannot apply at the center can do so online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
A list of locations staffed with SBA representatives, as well as other information, is available at sba.gov/disaster. For more, call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The deadline to apply for property damage is Aug. 2, while the deadline to apply for economic injury is March 2, 2022.