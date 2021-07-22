Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one man and are looking for two others in a series of catalytic converter thefts.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives received a report July 20 in reference to a theft at a local business. The victim told detectives 15 to 20 catalytic converters — worth about $8,000 — were stolen from his business on Prien Lake Road during the early morning hours of June 20.
“During the initial investigation detectives viewed surveillance footage and observed a truck dropping off an unknown man, who entered the property and began moving the security cameras out of view of where the theft occurred,” Vincent said
After following up on tips and viewing surveillance footage at a local scrap yard, detectives learned three men — Rusty A. Conner, 38, 1915 Alvin Acres Drive, Lake Charles; Brent A. Touchet, 43, 3149 Davis Road, Westlake; and Robert R. Kilgore II, 39, 2307 Salmon St., Lake Charles — had recently scrapped several catalytic converters in the days following the burglary.
Vincent said detectives also learned the catalytic converters that were scrapped by Conner, Touchet and Kilgore matched the part numbers of the ones that were stolen from the business.
“Further investigation revealed Conner and Touchet were responsible for the burglary and theft of the catalytic converters,” she said.
Detectives located Conner on Thursday and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
Vincent said Conner confirmed to detectives he was responsible for the burglary and thefts of the catalytic converters.
He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; and theft. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $45,000.
Detectives issued a warrant signed by Fazzio for Touchet and Kilgore’s arrest.
Touchet is charged with simple burglary; and theft. His bond is set at $45,000.
Kilgore is charged with illegal possession of stolen things. His bond is set at $25,000.
Detectives are searching for Touchet and Kilgore and ask anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call 491-3605.
Det. Matthew Bean is the lead investigator on this case.