Sowela Technical Community College will soon acquire Leesville’s Lamar Salter campus making it Sowela’s third satellite campus. The acquisition will become effective on Jan. 1, 2022 and Sowela will work to bring the campus under the same Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation as its other three campuses.
The change was approved by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System which is aiming to pursue new accreditation and improve its administrative efficiency, Neil Aspinwall, chancellor, said. “From the earliest I’ve been here, I’ve always heard that Lamar Salter should become part of Sowela...It’s very good for us because it puts us into Vernon Parish, close to Fort Polk. Plus, it allows the citizens of Vernon parish to take classes that,if their goal is to transfer, it’s easier using Sowela with SACS accreditation.”
Lamar Salter currently participates in Council on Occupational Education accreditation which has a historically difficult transferability rate for students. “But since we’re SACS accredited, most all institutions in the South or even the U.S., they can transfer in the Southern or Eastern region. So as they transition out, they (students) can take the credit with them if they want to go to a four year school,” Aspinwall said.
Sowela will also be able to offer dual enrollment opportunities for Vernon Parish high school students and workforce development opportunities for service men and women. “The addition of the Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville will allow Sowela to expand the delivery of instructional programs and business/industry services in Vernon Parish. Already a military friendly campus, Sowela will be positioned to work closer with Fort Polk and provide training programs specifically for active-duty soldiers as well as soldiers transitioning out of the military,” Aspinwall said.
The Lamar Salter campus offers programs in automotive, business administration, carpentry, outdoor power equipment, practical nursing and welding, all of which will remain in tact for the first year of the acquisition. Aspinwall and his team had their first campus meeting in Leesville on Monday.
“Naturally, everyone was very nervous and very anxious. They asked, ‘Are you going to close this campus and am I going to have a job?’ First thing I said was, ‘No one’s going to lose a job and we’re not making any changes for a year.’”
Lamar Salter will continue to operate just as it has as usual during the first year, “But probably after a year, we’ll determine how healthy those programs are, just like the program health index we conduct at the main campus,” Aspinwal said.
If it is determined that changes are necessary, he said the goal will always be to maintain as many staff members as possible. “Many of those individuals have been there 10, 15, 20 years. They must be doing something right.”
During the first year of acquisition, the main focus will be on getting SACS approval for the new campus. A letter has already been written to SACS regarding the state board’s decision to realign the school and the remaining tasks include writing a prospectus for the new campus, verifying faculty credentials and a site visit.
“If everything goes well, in June of next year they will vote. If that’s the case, June of next year it’s officially a SACS accredited campus.”
During the accreditation process, the campus will still move forward in making its transition to a Sowela satellite location. Faculty and staff will officially become Sowela employees on July 1, 2022 and consideration has already begun regarding modernization of the campus including facilities and information technology.
“It’s a very neat looking building but you can see the 1970’s paneling. You can see it’s a 1970’s campus. It may sound simplistic but if your campus is modern, neat and clean students will be proud to come to college there.”
The modernization will not cost students or parents additional tuition dollars, Aspinwall said. “We can’t change the tuition. The good thing is all the schools in the LCTCS, including Sowela, we are all on the same tuition per credit hour rate. We all charge the same thing so there will be no price increase.”
Aspinwall is already in talks with Vernon’s legislative delegation regarding the need for additional funding for the campus improvements, he said. “We’re probably going to need some financial assistance either state or even federal to make some changes. And they’re excited. They realize with the campus coming to Sowela we can offer so many more possibilities.”
Possibilities also include a decreased post-college student loan debt.
While Lamar Salter currently participates in the federal student loan program, Sowela does not. “We don’t want student borrowing money and leaving school having debt. That’s a big problem. We’ve been fortunate to have our business and industry partners donate scholarship funds to us every year so we can provide our students well beyond any other federal aid they receive.”
Students currently receiving loans at Lamar Salter will continue to do so but when the campus is officially Sowela loans will no longer be offered. “But we’ll continue to offer scholarship funding to get them through this,” Aspinwall said.
The complete transition is expected take at least two to three years, he said, but will be well worth the growing pains.”“As we move into an additional parish this grows our enrollment and our footprint. As we grow enrollment, the school begins to prosper more. We can use those funds to grow programs, add equipment, update facilities and provide faculty and staff raises...But the most important thing we can do is serve more students and provide opportunities for them to better themselves.”