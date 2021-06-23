Kathy Williams, executive director at Oasis Is A Safe Haven, was surprised to receive a $10,000 donation Thursday from Ashley HomeStore. The money will help with replacing furniture and other items that the shelter for domestic violence and sexual abuse victims lost after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Lake Charles’ only nonprofit shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse remains closed since Hurricane Laura’s landfall last August. It suffered nearly $800,000 in damages but has only received $145,313 from its insurance company.
“It’s going to go a long way,” Williams said of the donation. “Living room, bedroom furniture and office furniture all have to be replaced.”
Brittany Stone, Ashley HomeStore community engagement specialist, said the donation coincided with the store’s grand reopening on La. 14. She said staff knew the impact Oasis has in the community and wanted to give something to help the shelter rebuild.
“They’re going to desperately need furniture, and we’re happy to get that off their plate,” Stone said. “We want to give (victims) a place to come home to and make the shelter feel extremely peaceful and comforting, not cold and clinical.”
Like other business owners and
homeowners in the area, Oasis had to file suit to get a payout from its insurance company that can cover the full extent of the hurricane damage. Stone said Ashley HomeStore understood the struggles Oasis has endured since last year’s storms.
“That’s something near and dear to our heart is women’s and children’s causes,” she said. “The donation was a no-brainer for us.”
The attorney representing Oasis told Williams that a supplemental check should be arriving soon. She added that their contractor could finish repair work on the shelter within a 45-day period.
To reach Oasis staff, call 436-4552. The domestic violence hotline is 888-411-1333, and the sexual assault hotline is 866-570-7273.
Online: oasisasafehaven.org