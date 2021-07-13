Nearly every industry has been impacted by COVID-19 and has felt the effects of this global pandemic. The food service industry is no exception. 2020 brought about a significant amount of change for the food service industry and forced restaurateurs to think outside of the box. As the world continues to reopen, this is the time for restaurants and other food service businesses to rethink the way they are doing business and plan how best to optimize their operations for the “new normal.”
In an effort to adapt to the requirements of a global pandemic, many restaurants and other food service businesses made changes to their business model. The question now is how many of these changes are here to stay? Online ordering and third-party delivery services were already in place at many locations before the pandemic, so these trends are likely to continue. Businesses should be prepared to continue offering some of the same hospitality services that they adapted to in the pandemic.
During this time of transition, when businesses are opening their doors and more consumers are making an effort to get out, restaurants have an opportunity to improve what they do to fit this new market. Owners and managers can begin by reviewing what makes the experience they offer special. What brings people through the establishment’s door? Taking this information, focusing efforts on what they do best and finding a way to pivot or polish operations without throwing the customer off is the ideal solution.
A large factor in the continued success or failure of a restaurant, bar, food truck or other establishment in this climate is the ability to focus on the fundamentals. It is important to follow industry standards, refine food and labor costs and tighten inventory practices. Many restaurateurs go into business with a passion and romanticism that can blind them to the time-consuming and consistent work that is demanded in this industry. Owners should be prepared for events that may interrupt the flow of business and focus on controlling margins to succeed as opposed to depending on week-to-week cash flow in order to stay open.
Labor efficiency is another aspect to take into consideration. Investing in good employees and quality training for those employees allows for a better customer experience and an increased focus on hospitality, as opposed to service alone. We have reached a point where basic service is not going to cut it. Because of the pandemic, many restaurants were deprived of the opportunity to provide the experience that is expected of their brand. Working to fine-tune and streamline the new experience they wish to offer should be a primary focus of all food service-based businesses.
The Small Business Development Center at McNeese State University is also offering assistance to small businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through additional funding administered by the CARES Act, the LSBDC has contracted with experts in restaurant management to provide one-on-one consultations with clients at no cost. Restaurant management consultants are available to help restaurateurs build resilience, focus on fundamentals and best practices, as well as assist restauranteurs in learning how to navigate the new normal. If you are interested in the consulting assistance being offered at the LSBDC at McNeese State University, please register for counseling at louisianasbdc.org/lsbdc-at-mcneese-state-university.
Elizabeth Jimney is a marketing and training specialist for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at McNeese State University. Contact her at 475-5529 or ejimney@louisianasbdc.org.