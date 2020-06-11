LACASSINE - A new $11.6 million, 15,000-square-foot rice mill is coming to rural Jeff David Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the South Louisiana Rail Facility on Thursday announced a partnership with India-based Agreeta Farmer Network to build the rice mill at the Lacassine Industrial Park, just off I-10 in Lacassine. The mill will be constructed on property maintained by the rail facility as part of an existing lease with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. The Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority will retain ownership of the mill.
“Our partnership with the Southwest Louisiana Rail Facility means farmers will have an opportunity to seek out new markets for their product with opportunities to increase the premium on those products,” Agreeta USA President Corinna Baban told the American Press.
The project is expected to create seven new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $43,101, plus benefits, according to the Louisiana Economic Development. It estimates the project will also result in 28 new indirect jobs, for a total of 35 new jobs in Southwest Louisiana. About 20 construction jobs are also expected.
“The South Louisiana Rail Facility is excited to partner with Agreeta to continue to provide new marketing avenues to the region’s rice growers,” South Louisiana Rail Facility Manager Mark Pousson said. “This collaboration will ensure that sustainably sourced Louisiana rice is available to consumers in Southwest Louisiana and beyond.”
The South Louisiana Rail Facility will invest $10 million to equip the new facility, with construction set to begin in September. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2021.
Once completed, the facility will have an expected life span of several decades and will serve hundreds of rice farmers and investors in Southwest Louisiana.
“Adding value to the crops our farmers grow brings economic benefits to the producers and the economy,” Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development President Marion Fox said. “Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Jeff Davis Parish, and we are striving to continue our way of life.”
Rice cultivation and distribution has been a bedrock agribusiness for the state since its earliest days, Edwards said in making the announcement Thursday.
“The South Louisiana Rail Facility’s new rice mill will reward the hard work of more than 200 Louisiana rice farmers with added value for their operations and diversified products for international markets,” Edwards said. “This new facility will be built to last and to provide opportunities for Louisiana farmers for decades to come.”
With the support of Agreeta and the ultimate increase in international activity, the project represents a major international and agricultural win for Louisiana.
“Investment in agricultural infrastructure will markedly grow our rural and state economy,” Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said. “Louisiana produces rice valued at more than $350 million annually. The new rice mill in Jeff Davis Parish will give our farmers another avenue to add value to and sell locally produced rice. Value-added processing not only adds greater value to our crop, but also increases our ability to market our rice domestically and internationally.”
“Jeff Davis Parish supports the South Louisiana Rail Facility and its board of directors in their innovative efforts to develop additional markets for our farmers,” Police Jury President Donald Woods said. “Our parish continues to aggressively pursue opportunities for our citizens and businesses.”
The Louisiana Economic Development began discussing the potential project with the South Louisiana Rail Facility and Agreeta in April. To secure the project, the state provided $1.6 million to the rail facility through the state’s performance-based Economic Development Award Program, which is designated for infrastructure needs on site and at the mill.