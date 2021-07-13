New Lake Charles cigar lounge opens

The Cigar Lounge industry is forecast to grow over the next five years, but that’s not why Anthony Thomas and Eric Allen opened Melano Brothers Fine Cigars at 609 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.
“For me, this is a retirement plan,” Thomas said.
Thomas and Allen worked together at a petrochemical plant in Houston and discovered their mutual appreciation of the soothing and relaxing experience offered by the cigar. Both still work in the industry, but Thomas works at a Lake Charles plant now.
“As for our timing, opening after all that’s gone on here in Southwest Louisiana, we wanted to create an environment where cigar lovers could come and relax by smoking a cigar.”
“We’ve got a motto,” Allen said. “When you can’t smoke in your living room, you can come and smoke in ours.”
Allen said he and Thomas talked about opening a cigar lounge for years, while they were smoking a favorite cigar during work breaks.
Thomas explained that cigarette smoking takes only minutes. A cigar, on the other hand might take 30 or 40 minutes, plenty of time to kick back and put the feet up.
The lounge at Melano’s has comfortable seating including two Chesterfield leather sofas.
“There’s something about smoking together that unifies people from diverse backgrounds, jobs, careers, cultures,” Allen said. “They walk in and leave their egos at the door.”
He talked about the great conversations that seem to begin with a cigar.
Allen’s preferred cigar is the Cohiba, but Melano Brothers sells everything from flavored cigars to the Cohiba in its humidor, a large space with walls lined with Spanish Cedar, which holds and releases moisture as needed and a carefully controlled humidity at 70 percent.
Thomas smoked his first Cohiba when he was serving in Saudi.
“It seemed like I didn’t sleep for 18 months,” he said. “A platoon buddy told me I really needed to relax and asked me if I had ever smoked a cigar. I hadn’t. He gave me a Cuban Cohiba. I kept the wrapper. That was a long time ago, and I’m still learning about cigars.