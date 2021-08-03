Contractor’s Safety Awards
SULPHUR — The Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana’s annual Contractor Safety Performance Awards recognizes the industry’s dedication to cultivating a strong safety culture among all contractors. The Performance Awards are hosted in collaboration with Southwest Louisiana Construction User’s Council (SLCUC), Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA), and the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana (SCSWLA).
Contractors nominated for this award are those who challenge themselves to reach higher safety standards by instilling industry best practices. A grading system outlined by OSHA standards along with enforcement of safety regulations make up a point system in which the nominees are graded.
Awards are categorized by man hours worked and the type of work done. Categories and awards are as follows:
General Contractors with 5,000-75,000 Man Hours — Gold Safety Award: R&H Quality Refractory Services
General Contractors greater than 500,000 Man Hours — Bronze Safety Award: Alliance Industrial Group/SMW Projects and Greenberry; Industrial —Silver Safety Award: Burrow Global Services; Gold Safety Award: Universal Plant Services.
Specialty Contractors with 5,000-75,000 Man Hours — Bronze Safety Award: Custom Metal Fabricator; Gold Safety Award: Aqua Drill International.
Specialty Contractors with 75,001-500,000 Man Hours — Bronze Safety Award for Excellence: Energy Rental Solutions; Silver Safety Award for Excellence: Howell Industries.
Specialty Contractors with Greater than 500,000 Man Hours —Silver Safety Award: Deep South Crane & Rigging and Specialty Welding & Turnarounds (SWAT); Gold Safety Award: Total Safety and Triad Electric & Controls.
The Best-in-Class Awards are reserved for those companies that obtained the highest scores in each category. Award recipients are as follows:
General Contractor with 75,001-500,000 Man Hours: Austin Industrial.
General Contractor with greater than 500,000 Man Hours: Brock Services.
Specialty Contractor with 75,001-500,000 Man Hours: S&S Sprinkler Company.
Specialty Contractor with Greater than 500,000 Man Hours: Excel Modular Scaffolding &; Leasing Corp.
Agee finalist for volunteer award
Kenneth “Larry” Agee, financial advisor of Agee Financial Group in Lake Charles, has been named one of three national finalists for the Volunteer of the Year Award as part of the 15th annual Invest in Others Awards.
Agee is being honored for his work with Disaster Aid USA, which will receive a $20,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. If Agee wins his category, the donation will increase to $50,000.
The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others.
Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. There are four categories of awards: Catalyst, Community Service, Volunteer of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.
A veteran of Desert Storm, after military service Agee sought to apply his skills in civilian life. After volunteering with an international disaster charity’s response team, Agee was inspired to start his own charity and co-founded Disaster Aid USA in 2010.
Over the past 11 years, Agee has served as Disaster Aid USA’s Executive Director and committed countless hours to the organization in a variety of capacities from deploying to over a dozen countries, multiple domestic disasters, managing logistics and transportation to raising funds. Agee’s entire family is involved with the organization, which demonstrates this leader’s commitment towards raising his own children to serve and help others in need.
Mestayer joins JD Bank team
JENNINGS — JD Bank is pleased to announce that Kyle Mestayer has joined the JD Bank team as AVP commercial lender. Mestayer will be located at the JD Bank Nelson Branch at 4400 Nelson Road.
Mestayer began his banking career in 2017 as a branch manager and quickly transitioned into the role of commercial lender. He assists large and small businesses with their financing needs and specializes in commercial construction and commercial real estate.
A native of Sulphur, Mestayer is a graduate of Sulphur High School and McNeese State University.
An active member of the local community, Mestayer serves on the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is the event chair for the 2021 American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA.
He is married with three children and is a sports broadcaster for the Tornado Radio Network.