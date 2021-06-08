Bank recognizes three locals
LEESVILLE — The board of directors at Merchants & Farmers Bank has announced that chairman of the board and long-time board member Claude “Buddy” Leach has become Chairman Emeritus and will remain as an active member of the board.
Leach has served on the independent community bank’s board for nearly five decades and has played an integral role in its success.
In the 47 years that Leach has served Merchants & Farmers, the Leesville-based, 93-year-old institution has grown from $18 million to more than $470 million and expanded to eight locations throughout western and southwestern Louisiana.
The board has named CEO and President Ken Hughes, a 40-year veteran of the bank and 25-year board member, as the new Chairman of the Board. Hughes will continue as CEO and president of the bank.
Thirty-year board member David Williams has been selected as vice chairman of the board.
Williams attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, and is employee, partner, owner and investor in various business and agricultural enterprises in Louisiana and Texas.
Hughes has served as CEO and president of Merchants & Farmers since 2002 and during that time led the bank’s strategic development, introducing technology that has included mobile and online banking services, digital wallets, multi-function debit and credit cards, and remote deposit.
As vice president in the early 1990s Hughes directed the development of the bank’s website, one of the first by a Louisiana financial institution. He began with the bank as a summer employee in the 1970s working in the bookkeeping department, and he served in virtually every sector over the course of his career.
A Leesville native, Hughes is a member of the Louisiana Bankers Association and is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking and McNeese State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business education.
Leach served in the Louisiana State legislature representing Vernon Parish for 16 years and has served on the boards of the Calcasieu/Cameron Rice Production Association, Calcasieu Farm Bureau, Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana Cattlemen’s Associations, Nature Conservancy, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, McNeese University President’s Inner Circle Advisory Committee, and is a past district governor of Lions International.
While serving in the U.S. Congress, Leach was appointed to the House Armed Forces Committee. It was on this committee that the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital was brought to the attention of the Surgeon General and the following year it was in the budget for the Surgeon General.
In 2018, Leach was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to serve on the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission.
Bank promotes Gaspard
Cheryl Gaspard has been promoted to assistant vice president of Merchants & Farmers Bank.
With 25 years of experience in the banking industry, Gaspard, previously a loan administrative assistant, came to work for Merchants & Farmers in 2008 and is responsible for assisting lenders in the loan application process, loan documentation, loan closing procedures and to include the follow up and maintenance of closed loans.
Gaspard, a Calcasieu Parish native and Barbe High School graduate, resides in Lake Charles.
Mancuso named to state board
BATON ROUGE — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso has been reappointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
He will serve as an at-large member.
The commission serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.
Several named to advisory panel
The Cheniere Energy Club has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana to create a local advisory committee made up of several Southwest Louisiana residents.
They are Amy Miller, Cheniere Energy; Kimberly Dellafosse, city of Lake Charles; Greg Webb, First National Bank of Louisiana; Ken Francis, Lake Charles Coca Cola; Jim Baron, Phillips 66; Shannon Lafargue, Calcasieu Parish School Board; Chuck Kleckley, The Picard Group; and Alexandra Cheramie, Chevron.
The Local Advisory Committee is in place to assist the organization with events, community engagement and donor relations.
Hackberry lodge ‘Best of Choice’
HACKBERRY — Mainstay Suites’ Hackberry Sportsman’s Lodge has received the Best of Choice Award by Choice International.
One hotel was selected from each Choice brand in the domestic (and international portfolio where available) for their commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. The properties rank among the top in Choice Hotels’ system for achieving high performance scores and exceptional guest ratings.
Situated at 700 Main St., guests can enjoy apartment-style living with all the comforts of home, including a free continental breakfast, business center, meeting rooms, modern fitness center and guestrooms with fully-equipped kitchens, flat-screen TVs, microwaves and refrigerators.
Close to Hackberry Recreation Center, the hotel is near numerous natural outdoor attractions, such as Black Lake, Calcasieu Lake, Mud Lake and Creole Nature Trail.
Brandon named to state board
BATON ROUGE — Dr. George D. Brandon of Leesville has been reappointed to the Sabine River Compact Administration by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The board administers the Sabine River Compact to ensure that Louisiana receives its equitable share of quality water from the Sabine River and its tributaries as apportioned by the Compact. The Compact includes the states of Texas and Louisiana.
Brandon is a veterinarian and the owner of Brandon Veterinary Clinic. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
LeBlanc chief commercial officer
JENNINGS — JD Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Jimmy LeBlanc to EVP chief commercial banking officer.
In this role LeBlanc will manage all commercial relationship activities, including management of the Commercial Lending and Treasury Management departments.
With more than 30 years of banking experience in Evangeline Parish and the surrounding area, LeBlanc joined the JD Bank team in 2012 with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank. Prior to his promotion, LeBlanc was senior vice president regional manager for JD Bank’s Northeast Market and also served as manager of the Ville Platte office.
Born and raised in Ville Platte, LeBlanc graduated from Sacred Heart High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from LSU in Baton Rouge. He is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking. Active in the community, he has served as past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Ville Platte Rotary Club, is a 20 year member of the Sacred Heart Foundation and is a member of the Evangeline Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Sandefur receives SECO Award
First Federal Bank of Louisiana’s board of directors is proud to announce that director Dr. James Sandefur, OD, of Oakdale has received SECO International’s 2021 Optometrist of the South Award.
SECO International, the world’s leading annual conference providing ophthalmic professionals with outstanding educational opportunities since 1923, announced the recipients of its 2021 awards.
Sandefur is being recognized for his work in the community and profession for over 50 years. In private practice for the majority of his career, he continues to serve the optometric community as executive director of the Optometry Association of Louisiana, 1997-present.
Sandefur is widely recognized by his peers for his extraordinary career, and leadership in professional associations as evidenced by receiving the SCO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and being named Louisiana’s Optometrist of the Year in 1993 and 2014. In his honor, the OAL Board created the Dr. James D. Sandefur Distinguished Service award, which he was awarded for his many years of outstanding service and earned the moniker “The Father of Louisiana Optometry.”