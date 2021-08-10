Boudreaux joins Lakeside Bank
Lakeside Bank has named Jonathan Boudreaux senior vice president of commercial lender.
Boudreaux brings more than 15 years of banking experience to his new position with Lakeside. For the past nine years, he has held senior management positions at a regional bank where his responsibilities included guaranteed and commercial lending. His previous experience includes business and personal banking.
Originally from Franklin, Boudreaux earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and a Master in Business Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and the Barrett Commercial School of Banking in Memphis. Boudreaux was a member of the 2020 Leadership SWLA program.
Boudreaux will be working at Lakeside’s Main Office, located at 4735 Nelson Road.
Findley named to statewide board
BATON ROUGE — Dr. Larry L. Findley Sr. of Vinton has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine was created within the Department of Health and Hospitals to safeguard people from incompetent and dishonest practices of veterinary medicine; to encourage more effective utilization of the skills of licensed veterinarians for the health and welfare of animal patients in the delegating of certain veterinary health care tasks to qualified registered veterinary technicians; and to provide the most humane restraint, capture and death possible for unwanted, diseased, dangerous, and discarded animals with the training of certified animal euthanasia technicians for animal control.
Findley is the owner and a veterinarian at the Delta Equine Center.
Blanchard named CEO of RMS
Monica Blanchard, RN, has been named chief executive office of Resource Management Services, an announcement that coincides with her 25th anniversary with the company.
RMS is a multi-regional provider of the Office of Mental Health’s Mental Health Rehabilitation Services program, which includes psychiatric services, medication management, counseling and community support.
Blanchard brought 10 years of clinical and health care consulting experience to RMS when she joined the company as the clinical manager and psychiatric nurse in 1996. Since that time, she has advanced in management responsibilities, serving as director of operations, then chief operations office, before accepting the position of CEO.
Originally from Lake Arthur, Blanchard earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from McNeese State University. She was previously certified as a certified nursing assistant instructor, certified as a CPR instructor, and licensed as a nursing home facility administrator.
Blanchard has been a member of the Sigma Theta Tau National Nurses Honor Society and of the Louisiana Rural Mental Health Alliance.
Burns receives service award
BATON ROUGE — Det. Joshua Bruns of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received the 2021 Law Enforcement Officer Distinguished Service Award at the LBA annual Security Meeting.
Each year, LBA recognizes outstanding law enforcement officers who assist banks with the investigation of financial crimes. The award recipients are nominated by bankers from across the state.
“Det. Burns has always provided outstanding service to all of the financial institutions in Calcasieu Parish by demonstrating leadership, service and dedication to all cases worked,” said Jennifer Pugh of First Federal Bank of Louisiana.
Founded in 1900, the Louisiana Bankers Association’s mission is to help banks grow and prosper in Louisiana.
Hospital has new leaders
SULPHUR — Kevin Armer, RN, BSN, has been named director of surgical services. In his new role, Armer will work with the senior leadership team on planning, organizing and directing services and staff of the surgical services department. The surgical services department includes same-day surgery, PACU, sterile processing, endoscopy and pre-admissions.
Armer began his career as a nurse aide at WCCH in 1996 and obtained his BSN from McNeese. He has served in nursing and leadership roles in various departments during his employment and brings 22 years of experience, with the past 14 years in the surgery department.
Daniel Drymon, RN, has been promoted to ICU and APTC manager. Drymon joined WCCH in 2008. During his employment at WCCH, he has been awarded the safety award and named employee of the month. Drymon has demonstrated leadership competencies and a willingness to learn new roles by working as a house supervisor, precepting nursing students, and serving on the Clinical Practice Committee as its chairperson. He brings more than 18 years of nursing experience to the role, including emergency medicine, inpatient psychiatric care, medical/telemetry, and ICU, where he has worked as a charge nurse for the past eight years. He is a graduate of Sulphur High School and a graduate of McNeese State University.
Glyn Foreman, R.PH, has been named director of pharmacy. In his role, Foreman will be responsible for the hospital’s overall organization and pharmaceutical management services, including operations, clinical services, pharmacy procurement and patient satisfaction. He will also ensure compliance with all federal and state pharmacy rules and regulations.
Foreman will foster pharmacy advancement practices that align with organizational initiatives that advocate for improved patient care. He brings more than 25 years of pharmacy experience, with over 13 years in hospital pharmacy management. Foreman is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Stinchcomb joins Oak Crossing
Oak Crossing Commercial Development has announced the addition of Alex Stinchcomb, assistant property manager.
Stinchcomb brings over five years of experience in special event planning and marketing management.
She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital arts with a concentration in graphic design from Louisiana State University of Shreveport.
Stinchcomb serves as the primary point of contact for booking special events and weddings for Oak Crossing’s two venues, The Gazebo and The TreeHouse; as well as assisting with leasing inquiries and tenant relations.
Stinchcomb also manages marketing and promotions for the development as a prime destination for weddings, special events, and prospective businesses to become a part of the Oak Crossing development.