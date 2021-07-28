Lestage named to policy board
James R. “Jimmy” Lestage of DeRidder was appointed to the Louisiana Drug Control and Violent Crime Policy Board.
The Louisiana Drug Control and Violent Crime Policy Board reviews the needs of the state and local governments to make recommendations of funding to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control drug trafficking, drug related crime, and violent crime.
Lestage is the district attorney in Beauregard Parish. He was nominated by the Louisiana District Attorneys Association and will represent district attorneys from the western area of the state.
Lestage has also been re-elected to the Louisiana District Attorneys Association board of directors. The group is composed of district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, district attorney investigators, and their staff in the state of Louisiana.
It provides training and legal services across the state. The association also develops and promotes legislation to strengthen the justice system. Its members are available for testimony before legislative committees.
LeMieux named interim provost
Frederick “Chip” LeMieux has been named interim provost and vice president for academic affairs and enrollment management at McNeese State University. He succeeds Mitchell Adrian who has been named senior advisor to the president and will continue as a professor of management in the College of Business.
LeMieux received his doctorate, Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in agriculture from LSU. His area of expertise is non-ruminant nutrition, swine production and livestock behavior.
Prior to his appointment, LeMieux — a professor of agricultural sciences — served as dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences as well as director and department head of the Harold and Pearl Dripps School of Agricultural Sciences at McNeese. He oversees teaching and outreach programs, including the recent community collaborative project, 1,000 Trees in 1,000 Days, research at three university farms and a meat processing facility that provide hands-on experience for students and a national championship university rodeo team.
Before coming to McNeese in 2002, LeMieux was a research associate with the Louisiana Agricultural Experiment Station in Baton Rouge, supervising the daily operations of the swine research farm and working with scientists, students and industry professionals conducting nutrition, reproduction and behavior studies.
He has published numerous articles in refereed journals, made presentations at conferences, is a member of several professional organizations and was named a Louisiana Pork All-American.
LeMieux has also obtained over $1.3 million in national, state and local grants for McNeese, that included funds for the acquisition of the 7,350-square-foot Center for Advancement of Meat Production and Processing in Lacassine.
He holds two university patents with McNeese colleague Mark Merchant for a blood product from the Crocodylian species that could be used as a feed supplement for weanling pigs and poultry hatchlings.
He is also the recipient of the Honorary American FFA Degree by the Future Farmers of America.
LeMieux was one of 18 participants selected for the inaugural class of the University of Louisiana System Management and Leadership Institute, a program created to develop potential executive level professionals from within the nine universities of the UL System.
Bai named dean of college
Shuming Bai has been named dean of the college of business at McNeese State University. Bai succeeds Wade Rousse who will remain with McNeese as vice president of university advancement. Her appointment was effective July 1.
Bai received her Doctor of Philosophy in business administration with a concentration in finance and her Master of Business Administration and Master of Arts in English degrees from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (formally the University of Texas-Pan American).
She has more than 25 years of experience as a faculty member and administrator in higher education.
Bai comes to McNeese from Eastern Washington University in Spokane where she served as associate dean and director of graduate business programs and as a professor of finance. At EWU, she was the principal academic leader who led the college of business in improving the assurance of learning processes systematically for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International accreditation. She oversaw the operations of all academic programs and student services in the college.
Prior to Eastern Washington, Bai served as chair of graduate business studies in the college of business at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin as well as interim chair of the department of accounting, finance and economics. At UTPB, Bai established the energy business program, providing in-demand graduates to the energy industry and bringing industry resources to enhance the curricula. She was also the first faculty recipient of the endowed Jack Ladd Fellow in Business and she was recognized with several Outstanding Teaching and Research Awards. Bai also coordinated the launch and growth of online MBA programs with several concentrations.
Prior to entering academia, she also held managerial positions with Target Stores and Shenzhen Machinery & Equipment Import & Export Co.
Bai is widely published in refereed academic journals and has made numerous presentations at national and international conferences. She has served on editorial boards for refereed finance and business journals, is a member of several professional organizations and was elected to serve on the board of directors for the Southwestern Finance Association. In spring 2021, Bai was the recipient of a $125,000 financial literacy education grant by AccessLex Institute.
Katoch, Monceaux join EXIT Realty
SULPHUR — EXIT Realty Southern is pleased to announce that Chrystal Katoch and John Monceaux have joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Southern, located at 2730 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur, is a member of EXIT Realty of Louisiana’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Nicholas receives inclusion award
Kedrick Nicholas, dean of students at McNeese State University, has received the James Caillier Innovation and Inclusion Award from the University of Louisiana System. Caillier is a lifelong educator who dedicated his career to secondary and post-secondary education in Louisiana.
Nicholas received the award for his effort in spearheading the ULS Black Male Summit, a one-day event that fosters community building and networking to exchange strategies focused on success and opportunities for Black male faculty, staff and students.
The summit was an idea developed by Nicholas and Gabe Willis, dean of students for Southeastern Louisiana University, after the death of George Floyd. The two organized the summit to bring people together through a shared commitment to inclusiveness and cultural sensitivity.
This year’s event welcomed more than 350 faculty, staff, students and community members from the system’s nine universities.